Panthers find ‘a lot we can learn’ from stunning Game 4 Cup Final loss

It was all the Panthers could do in the wake of a stunning and demoralizing loss in Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, a game that had once held the promise of putting them on the brink of a second straight Stanley Cup win but instead ended with a tied series and so many what ifs.

The best-of-7 is now a best-of-3, tied at 2-2, after the Panthers lost 5-4 at 11:18 of overtime, a loss that was so much more dispiriting because of how it had played out.

“The result at the end [stinks], it does. But what are you going to do?” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “The team that moves on from this, and team that recovers the fastest is going to have the bigger advantage on Saturday. That's it.”

The Panthers had led by three goals at the end of the first period, mostly controlling a game in which they started by taking 11 of the first 13 shots on goal. They even got what seemed to be a dagger, a goal by Anton Lundell from the slot with 42 seconds remaining in the period.

It had all gone up in smoke in the second period, that lead vanishing slowly and then all at once, starting with a goal by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at 3:33 on the power play. Still, though, the Panthers led by two goals.

Then, in the span of 2:18, goals by Darnell Nurse (12:47) and Vasily Podkolzin (15:05) reset the game.

It was tied. It was anyone’s to win.

“I felt we were a little bit slow,” Sam Reinhart said of the second period. “I think we were watching the play develop, as opposed to playing on our toes, and that's obviously how they got back in the game.”

And then Jake Walman scored, at 13:36 of the third period, to take the lead.

And then Reinhart scored, with 20 seconds left, to send it to overtime.

“It was unreal,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “Pure elation and excitement on the bench.”