Panthers find ‘a lot we can learn’ from stunning Game 4 Cup Final loss

What had happened to the Oilers in Game 2, when Corey Perry scored the latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history at 19:42 of the third before Brad Marchand won it for the Panthers in double overtime, had essentially repeated itself. Reinhart’s game-tying goal had become the second latest in Final history.
The series would go to overtime for a third time in four games, only the fifth time in NHL history that had happened.
It would not end the way Florida had hoped.
Instead, when it ended, there was pure elation, excitement on the Oilers bench. There was only regret on the Panthers’ bench.
Still, this Florida team is too veteran to let it crush them, has been through too much to let one game devastate them, even one as tough to swallow as Thursday’s.
“If you plan for seven games, that means you’re losing three of them,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, noting that each of the Panthers’ two losses in the series had come in overtime.
Because if anyone has dealt with disappointment, has managed emotions, has come back from the depths of despair, it is this Florida team. They did, after all, allow the Oilers three straight wins after going up 3-0 in last season’s Cup Final, setting up a winner-take-all Game 7, which they then won 2-1.
They know, as they have said repeatedly, how to take a punch.
They have now, certainly, taken a punch.
“A lot of the success in postseason is how you handle your losses,” Reinhart said. “They're going to happen, especially when you get down to the last two teams. You’ve got two of the best teams going at it. So you’ve got to expect to lose at some point. There's a lot we can learn from and come back strong in Game 5.”