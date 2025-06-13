Draisaitl lifts Oilers past Panthers in OT for Game 4 win to even Stanley Cup Final 

The Panthers forced overtime on Sam Reinhart's game-tying 6-on-5 goal at 19:40 of the third period, the second time in the series a team has tied a game in the final 20 seconds of regulation. Corey Perry scored with 18 seconds left in the third period of Game 2, but the Panthers won 5-4 in double overtime.

Perry's goal is the latest game-tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history. Reinhart's is the second-latest.

Jake Walman had given the Oilers a 4-3 lead with 6:24 remaining in the third, scoring Edmonton's fourth consecutive goal after Florida got out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin each had a goal and an assist, Mattias Ekholm had two assists, and Calvin Pickard made 22 saves for the Oilers in relief of Stuart Skinner, who gave up three goals on 17 shots before being pulled after the first period.

Edmonton is the seventh team in NHL history to come back from three goals down to win a game in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers are the first to do so since 2006, when the Carolina Hurricanes did it against them in Game 1.

Matthew Tkachuk scored two power-play goals for the Panthers and had an assist on Reinhart's goal. Reinhart had a goal and two assists, Aleksander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves.

Florida had a 3-0 lead after the first period on two goals from Tkachuk and one from Anton Lundell.

Tkachuk scored four seconds into a 5-on-3 power play to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 11:40.

He scored another power-play goal on a rebound from the right side at 16:56 to extend the lead to 2-0.

Lundell made it 3-0 just 2:22 later, scoring from the slot off a pass by Carter Verhaeghe from behind the net at 19:18.

The last two goals came on consecutive shots. Florida's three goals in the period came on seven shots in a span of 8:38.

With Pickard replacing Skinner to start the second period, the Oilers responded with three goals to send the game into the third period tied 3-3.

Nugent-Hopkins made it 3-1, scoring on the power play at 3:33 with a shot from the left circle off a cross-slot pass from Draisaitl.

Nurse cut Florida's lead to 3-2 at 12:47. He wired a shot from the bottom of the left circle into the near corner, over Bobrovsky's blocker.

Podkolzin scored from the slot to tie it 3-3 at 15:05. The goal was set up by another good play in the offensive zone by Nurse, who brought the puck around the net and got it into the slot for Podkolzin to score on a sweeping backhand.

Walman gave Florida a 4-3 lead with a one-timer from the right circle at 13:36 of the third period, but Reinhart tied it 4-4 with 20 seconds left, scoring from a sharp angle on the left side off a pass from Tkachuk.