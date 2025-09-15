Fantasy hockey draft strategy: rounds 1-4

NOTES: Players are listed in order of latest NHL.com top 200 rank, but some may be worth reaching for earlier based on position scarcity, ceiling/floor or other trends. Players who fall to a later pick or round in any situation should be prioritized ahead of the three options listed for any particular pick. These suggestions are for standard snake drafts.

ROUND 1

1. Nathan MacKinnon or Connor McDavid

2. MacKinnon or McDavid

3. Leon Draisaitl or Nikita Kucherov

4. Draisaitl or Kucherov

5. Cale Makar or Kirill Kaprizov

6. Makar or Kaprizov

7. Brady Tkachuk, David Pastrnak or Mikko Rantanen

8. B. Tkachuk, Pastrnak or Rantanen

9. B. Tkachuk, Pastrnak or Rantanen

10. Connor Hellebuyck, Jack Eichel or Auston Matthews

11. Hellebuyck, Eichel or Matthews

12. Hellebuyck, Eichel or Matthews

ROUND 2

13. Andrei Vasilevskiy or Quinn Hughes

14. Vasilevskiy or Q. Hughes

15. Kyle Connor or Sidney Crosby

16. K. Connor or Crosby

17. Zach Werenski or Sam Reinhart

18. Werenski or Reinhart

19. William Nylander, Jack Hughes

20. W. Nylander, J. Hughes

21. Jake Oettinger, Sergei Bobrovsky or Mitch Marner

22. Oettinger, Bobrovsky or Marner

23. Oettinger, Bobrovsky or Marner

24. Brayden Point, Alex Ovechkin or Mark Scheifele

ROUND 3

25. Point, Ovechkin or Scheifele

26. Point, Ovechkin or Scheifele

27. Nick Suzuki or Artemi Panarin

28. Suzuki or Panarin

29. Mackenzie Blackwood, Tage Thompson or Martin Necas

30. Blackwood, Thompson or Necas

31. Blackwood, Thompson or Necas

32. Filip Forsberg or Jake Guentzel

33. Forsberg or Guentzel

34. Clayton Keller or Macklin Celebrini

35. Keller or Celebrini

36. Matt Boldy, Aleksander Barkov or Jason Robertson

ROUND 4

37. Boldy, Barkov or J. Robertson

38. Boldy, Barkov or J. Robertson

39. Victor Hedman or Evan Bouchard

40. Hedman or Bouchard

41. Dylan Guenther or Brandon Hagel

42. Guenther or Hagel

43. J.T. Miller, Rasmus Dahlin or Moritz Seider

44. Miller, Dahlin or Seider

45. Miller, Dahlin or Seider

46. Jesper Bratt, Robert Thomas or Cole Caufield

47. Bratt, R. Thomas or Caufield

48. Bratt, R. Thomas or Caufield

Others to consider in first four rounds:

Tim Stützle, F, OTT

Adrian Kempe, F, LAK

Tom Wilson, F, WSH

Lucas Raymond, F, DET

Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR

---

1st draft spot: 1, 24, 25, 48, etc.

2nd draft spot: 2, 23, 26, 47, etc.

3rd draft spot: 3, 22, 27, 46, etc.

4th draft spot: 4, 21, 28, 45, etc.

5th draft spot: 5, 20, 29, 44, etc.

6th draft spot: 6, 19, 30, 43, etc.

7th draft spot: 7, 18, 31, 42, etc.

8th draft spot: 8, 17, 32, 41, etc.

9th draft spot: 9, 16, 33, 40, etc.

10th draft spot: 10, 15, 34, 39, etc.

11th draft spot: 11, 14, 35, 38, etc.

12th draft spot: 12, 13, 36, 37, etc.