NHL.com provides fantasy hockey draft strategy for the first four rounds at each spot in a standard, non-keeper league for the 2025-26 season.
Fantasy hockey draft strategy: rounds 1-4
Targets for early stages of standard pools; season preview podcasts
© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images
NOTES: Players are listed in order of latest NHL.com top 200 rank, but some may be worth reaching for earlier based on position scarcity, ceiling/floor or other trends. Players who fall to a later pick or round in any situation should be prioritized ahead of the three options listed for any particular pick. These suggestions are for standard snake drafts.
ROUND 1
1. Nathan MacKinnon or Connor McDavid
2. MacKinnon or McDavid
3. Leon Draisaitl or Nikita Kucherov
4. Draisaitl or Kucherov
5. Cale Makar or Kirill Kaprizov
6. Makar or Kaprizov
7. Brady Tkachuk, David Pastrnak or Mikko Rantanen
8. B. Tkachuk, Pastrnak or Rantanen
9. B. Tkachuk, Pastrnak or Rantanen
10. Connor Hellebuyck, Jack Eichel or Auston Matthews
11. Hellebuyck, Eichel or Matthews
12. Hellebuyck, Eichel or Matthews
ROUND 2
13. Andrei Vasilevskiy or Quinn Hughes
14. Vasilevskiy or Q. Hughes
15. Kyle Connor or Sidney Crosby
16. K. Connor or Crosby
17. Zach Werenski or Sam Reinhart
18. Werenski or Reinhart
19. William Nylander, Jack Hughes
20. W. Nylander, J. Hughes
21. Jake Oettinger, Sergei Bobrovsky or Mitch Marner
22. Oettinger, Bobrovsky or Marner
23. Oettinger, Bobrovsky or Marner
24. Brayden Point, Alex Ovechkin or Mark Scheifele
ROUND 3
25. Point, Ovechkin or Scheifele
26. Point, Ovechkin or Scheifele
27. Nick Suzuki or Artemi Panarin
28. Suzuki or Panarin
29. Mackenzie Blackwood, Tage Thompson or Martin Necas
30. Blackwood, Thompson or Necas
31. Blackwood, Thompson or Necas
32. Filip Forsberg or Jake Guentzel
33. Forsberg or Guentzel
34. Clayton Keller or Macklin Celebrini
35. Keller or Celebrini
36. Matt Boldy, Aleksander Barkov or Jason Robertson
ROUND 4
37. Boldy, Barkov or J. Robertson
38. Boldy, Barkov or J. Robertson
39. Victor Hedman or Evan Bouchard
40. Hedman or Bouchard
41. Dylan Guenther or Brandon Hagel
42. Guenther or Hagel
43. J.T. Miller, Rasmus Dahlin or Moritz Seider
44. Miller, Dahlin or Seider
45. Miller, Dahlin or Seider
46. Jesper Bratt, Robert Thomas or Cole Caufield
47. Bratt, R. Thomas or Caufield
48. Bratt, R. Thomas or Caufield
Others to consider in first four rounds:
Tim Stützle, F, OTT
Adrian Kempe, F, LAK
Tom Wilson, F, WSH
Lucas Raymond, F, DET
Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR
---
1st draft spot: 1, 24, 25, 48, etc.
2nd draft spot: 2, 23, 26, 47, etc.
3rd draft spot: 3, 22, 27, 46, etc.
4th draft spot: 4, 21, 28, 45, etc.
5th draft spot: 5, 20, 29, 44, etc.
6th draft spot: 6, 19, 30, 43, etc.
7th draft spot: 7, 18, 31, 42, etc.
8th draft spot: 8, 17, 32, 41, etc.
9th draft spot: 9, 16, 33, 40, etc.
10th draft spot: 10, 15, 34, 39, etc.
11th draft spot: 11, 14, 35, 38, etc.
12th draft spot: 12, 13, 36, 37, etc.