Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 10:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Washington Capitals will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if they defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, SN1).

The Hurricanes will clinch the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage in their First Round series against the New Jersey Devils if they get at least one point against the Capitals. This would also lock the Devils in as the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (idle) will clinch a top-two finish in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the First Round (Atlantic 1 or Atlantic 2) if the Florida Panthers lose to the Detroit Red Wings in regulation (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Pacific Division if they defeat the Seattle Kraken in regulation (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING5, SCRIPPS, KONG, TVAS) AND the Los Angeles Kings lose to the Anaheim Ducks in regulation (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN1).

The Kings will clinch a top-three finish in the Pacific Division (Pacific 1, Pacific 2 or Pacific 3) if they defeat the Ducks in any fashion.

The Dallas Stars will clinch a top-two finish in the Central Division and home-ice advantage in the First Round (Central 1 or Central 2) if they get at least one point against the Winnipeg Jets; OR any result in the Colorado Avalanche-Vancouver Canucks game other than an Avalanche regulation win (9 p.m. ET; KUSA, ALT, SNP).