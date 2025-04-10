Knies hat trick helps Maple Leafs defeat Lightning in OT, widen Atlantic lead

Forward wins it at 2:56; Marner, Matthews each has 3 points for Toronto

Maple Leafs at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Matthew Knies completed a hat trick at 2:56 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

Knies won it when he stuffed the puck into an open net off a backdoor pass from Auston Matthews.

Toronto extended its lead on Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division to three points with four games remaining for each team.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, and Matthews had three assists for the Maple Leafs (48-26-4), who lost 3-1 at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel had two assists for the Lightning (45-26-7), who have lost three of their past four. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Marner gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 1:13 of the first period. He intercepted a pass from Hagel and scored with a shot from the right hash marks that beat Vasilevskiy on the blocker side.

Knies extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:33, scoring from below the left face-off circle off the rebound of a Matthews shot.

Nick Perbix cut it to 2-1 at 18:58 when he sent a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to the stick side.

Bjorkstrand tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal 50 seconds into the third period. He scored with a one-timer from the right hash marks off a pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Knies then put Toronto ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal at 2:03 when he poked the puck in from close range after his initial tip attempt was stopped.

Hedman’s power-play goal tied it 3-3 at 11:05. He scored with a wrist shot from the point that got past Stolarz’s glove with Hagel providing a screen.

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel was a late scratch for family reasons.

Latest News

DiMarsico credits Penguins Elite for helping him lead Penn State to Frozen Four

Super 16: Final tune-ups for playoffs highlight power rankings

Kaprizov scores 2nd in OT, powers Wild past Sharks in return

Rangers fall to Flyers, fail to gain in Eastern wild card

Devils clinch, will play Hurricanes in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

McDavid returns for Oilers against Blues

PWHL notebook: Spooner, Knight among players in Women’s World Championship

Buium chasing 2nd straight national championship at Frozen Four

Budweiser sends special cans to goalies who Ovechkin never scored against

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Devils, Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

Landeskog loaned to AHL on conditioning assignment by Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canadiens' success in stretch run hot topic on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Ovechkin thrills 895 school kids at Capitals practice

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Ray Shero, longtime NHL executive, dies at 62

Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek to return for Wild against Sharks