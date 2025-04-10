Knies hat trick helps Maple Leafs defeat Lightning in OT, widen Atlantic lead

Knies won it when he stuffed the puck into an open net off a backdoor pass from Auston Matthews.

Toronto extended its lead on Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division to three points with four games remaining for each team.

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, and Matthews had three assists for the Maple Leafs (48-26-4), who lost 3-1 at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Victor Hedman each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel had two assists for the Lightning (45-26-7), who have lost three of their past four. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Marner gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 1:13 of the first period. He intercepted a pass from Hagel and scored with a shot from the right hash marks that beat Vasilevskiy on the blocker side.

Knies extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:33, scoring from below the left face-off circle off the rebound of a Matthews shot.

Nick Perbix cut it to 2-1 at 18:58 when he sent a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to the stick side.

Bjorkstrand tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal 50 seconds into the third period. He scored with a one-timer from the right hash marks off a pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Knies then put Toronto ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal at 2:03 when he poked the puck in from close range after his initial tip attempt was stopped.

Hedman’s power-play goal tied it 3-3 at 11:05. He scored with a wrist shot from the point that got past Stolarz’s glove with Hagel providing a screen.

Lightning forward Jake Guentzel was a late scratch for family reasons.