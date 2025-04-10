Gauthier scores 2nd in OT, Ducks rally past Flames

Calgary sits 5 points outside playoff picture with 2 games in hand

CGY at ANA | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Cutter Gauthier scored his second goal of the game at 1:11 of overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Honda Center on Wednesday.

Gauthier, who has consecutive two-goal games, took a drop pass from Leo Carlsson on the rush and scored with a wrist shot from the slot to end it.

Frank Vatrano and Gauthier scored eight seconds apart late in the third period to force the extra period, and Ville Husso made 36 saves for the Ducks (35-35-8), who had lost two of three.

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist, and Dustin Wolf made 18 saves for the Flames (37-27-14), who sit five points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with two games in hand.

Vatrano scored with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle to cut it to 3-2 at 16:03, and Gauthier scored from the inside edge of the left circle off the ensuing face-off to tie it 3-3 at 16:11.

The Flames took a 1-0 lead at 14:18 of the second period.

Anaheim tried to rim the puck out of their zone but it was poked away, leading to a wrist shot from just inside the blue line by MacKenzie Weegar that was tipped into the net by Backlund.

Oliver Kylington made a long pass from the left point to Trevor Zegras in the right circle, who stopped the puck before shooting it over the right shoulder of Wolf to tie it 1-1 at 11:49 of the third.

Yegor Sharangovich scored his own rebound to give the Flames a 2-1 lead at 13:55, and Matt Coronato scored on a drive to the net to make it 3-1 at 15:18.

Latest News

Kaprizov scores 2nd in OT, powers Wild past Sharks in return

Knies hat trick helps Maple Leafs defeat Lightning in OT, widen Atlantic lead

DiMarsico credits Penguins Elite for helping him lead Penn State to Frozen Four

Super 16: Final tune-ups for playoffs highlight power rankings

Rangers fall to Flyers, fail to gain in Eastern wild card

Devils clinch, will play Hurricanes in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

McDavid returns for Oilers against Blues

PWHL notebook: Spooner, Knight among players in Women’s World Championship

Buium chasing 2nd straight national championship at Frozen Four

Budweiser sends special cans to goalies who Ovechkin never scored against

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Devils, Oilers, Blues can clinch berths

Landeskog loaned to AHL on conditioning assignment by Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Canadiens' success in stretch run hot topic on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Ovechkin thrills 895 school kids at Capitals practice

Masterton Trophy nominations announced

Ray Shero, longtime NHL executive, dies at 62