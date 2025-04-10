McDavid has 3 assists in return from injury, Oilers edge Blues

Brown scored twice, Darnell Nurse had two assists and Calvin Pickard made 23 saves for the Oilers (45-28-5), who ended a two-game skid.

Edmonton played with five defensemen after Jake Walman was a late scratch.

"He's day to day and we hope he can play Friday,” said Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch, whose team hosts the San Jose Sharks. “It might get pushed back a day or two."

The Oilers, who went 4-4-0 without McDavid, remain third in the Pacific Division, two points behind the second-place Los Angeles Kings.

“It was a difficult situation for our group as a whole. Guys coming in and out of the lineup, sick, hurt, whatever it is,” McDavid said. “Short numbers, we had to go five D. It was a gutsy effort by them.

“It was kind of a crazy day for our group with not knowing who is going and whatnot. I was just happy to get in there.”