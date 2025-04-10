Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can secure No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2025 NHL postseason.

There are eight days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 10:

There are no playoff berths up for grabs. Scenarios for seeding and guaranteed finishes are noted below.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Metropolitan Division

The Washington Capitals will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference if they defeat the Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, SN1) in any fashion.

The Hurricanes will clinch the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division and home-ice advantage against the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference First Round if they get at least one point against the Capitals. This would also lock the Devils in as the No. 3 seed in the division.

Atlantic Division

The Toronto Maple Leafs (idle) will clinch a top two finish in the division and home-ice advantage in the first round if the Florida Panthers lose to the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS) in regulation.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

The Dallas Stars will clinch a top two finish in the division and home-ice advantage in the Western Conference First Round if they get at least one point against the Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN3) OR any result between the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; KUSA, ALT, SNP) other than an Avalanche regulation win.

Pacific Division

The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch the No. 1 seed in the division if they defeat the Seattle Kraken in regulation (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, TVAS) AND the Los Angeles Kings lose to the Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN1) in regulation.

The Kings will clinch a top three finish in the division if they defeat the Ducks in any fashion.