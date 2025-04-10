McDavid looks sharp in return, gives shorthanded Oilers lift in win against Blues

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid decided there was little risk coming back for the Edmonton Oilers against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday after missing the past eight games with a lower-body injury.
Edmonton would have been forced to play two players short had McDavid not dressed for the first time since sustaining the injury on March 20 against the Winnipeg Jets.
His return was triumphant as the Oilers captain had three assists in a 4-3 win, inching Edmonton closer to clinching a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“Obviously it was a difficult situation for our group as a whole,” McDavid said. “Guys coming in and out of the lineup, sick, hurt whatever it is, short numbers so we go with five 'D.' It was a gutsy effort by them and it was kind of a crazy day for our group not knowing who is going and whatnot. I was just happy to get in there.”