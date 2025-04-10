McDavid looks sharp in return, gives shorthanded Oilers lift in win against Blues

McDavid was welcomed by his teammates, who had to play without him and Draisaitl for the past two games and five games in total. Edmonton was 1-4-0 with both of its star players out of the lineup.

“We kind of knew that he was itching to play,” Brown said. “We knew that it was just a matter of would they let him."

It wasn't until the Oilers got to the arena that they found out McDavid would be playing.

“I knew he would be fine once he got in the lineup," Brown said. "We’ve been practicing with him. Him at three-quarter speed is quicker than all of us. The way he was crossing over, I don’t think there was any sort of concern of his ability when he got in the lineup.”

McDavid said he needed to see how his injury would react in a game. He had been skating on his own for roughly two weeks and joined the Oilers on their recent four-game road trip, although he did not play.

“It’s tough, it’s that time of year where there’s not many practices,” McDavid said. “I’ve been skating by myself; I don’t know how many more tight turns I can do before you just have to go. Obviously coming back from injury [stinks] mentally for any athlete, it’s so unpredictable and there is so many variables and things that you can’t account for. It’s nice to get that out of the way mentally.”