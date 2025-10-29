'NHL Frozen Frenzy' magical night in front of, behind cameras

BRISTOL, Connecticut -- It's 4:50 p.m. ET and Mark Schuman, the lead producer for ESPN's “NHL Frozen Frenzy,” comes down to meet with NHL.com outside Studio E, the home base for co-hosts John Buccigross and Kevin Weekes for what will be more than a six-hour shift.

The purpose of this chat was for Schuman to go over the details of the night, the biggest of the NHL regular season at ESPN.

Sixteen games, three on ESPN, all on ESPN+, and the third annual Frozen Frenzy, a whip-around show hosted by Buccigross and Weekes and produced by Schuman that comes on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET, transfers to ESPN+ at 7:30, featuring every goal and highlight of the night.

"It's about getting people to see the games," Schuman says. "I don't care who wins the games tonight, I just want them to be close in the third period and a lot of OTs. Hopefully we get lucky."

Schuman says there is no hard out time for the show either because there is flexibility on when to stop the show, but he's thinking midnight is the right time. That's the goal, when there will still be some action going on, but limited to two or three games still happening.

It's also not just the Frozen Frenzy going on here. They're producing the three ESPN games from the same building and doing all of the live cut-ins and wraps too.

"The fact that we're doing all this from one building is pretty cool," Schuman says.

NHL.com was given a behind-the-scenes look at Frozen Frenzy live from ESPN's main campus, from the control room to the studio and other places in the building, from 5 p.m. ET all the way until they go off the air at 12:05 a.m.

Pre-production meeting

It's 5 o'clock and Schuman is walking into Studio E with Weekes. They meet up with Buccigross, Dave Jackson and director Jeff Nelson for their pre-production meeting, going over the details of the night.

ESPN personality Arda Ocal says that he will wear two microphones and two earpieces because he's part of the Frozen Frenzy show and he will be doing studio updates known as cut-ins as well. One mic and earpiece is for the Frenzy show and the others are for the cut-ins.

In the studio, as the meeting is taking place on the platform where Buccigross and Weekes will sit with the big board of games with face-off times behind them, there are cameras moving to get set, production staff getting ready, Ocal and T.J. Oshie doing a live TikTok on ESPN's account to promote the night and a photographer taking pictures of everything.

Schuman mentions to Buccigross and Weekes that there were chicken wings available for them outside the studio.

"Not a smart choice for the talent to eat," Buccigross says, smiling.

The wings are from J. Timothy's in nearby Southington. That's where ESPN held the press conference to announce itself as a network in 1978.