Ovechkin up to 882 goals with hat trick in Capitals win against Oilers

Ovechkin, who has 29 goals in 41 games this season, needs 13 more to pass Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time record with 25 games remaining in the regular season. It was his 32nd career hat trick.

Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists, and Tom Wilson and Jakob Chychrun each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (38-11-8), who won 8-3 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and are 5-0-3 in their past eight games. Aliaksei Protas had three assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves.

Washington is 11-0-5 in its past 16 home games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to nine games with a goal for the Oilers (34-19-4), who have lost five of seven (2-4-1), including 6-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Calvin Pickard made 26 saves.

Ovechkin scored his first of the game at 8:53 of the second period, taking a drop pass from Strome on the rush and scoring from the high slot to give the Capitals a 3-1 lead.

He made it 4-1 at 18:39 when he scored on a one-timer from the left circle on a power play.

Connor McMichael pushed the lead to 5-1 with a shot from the right circle at 19:45.

Nugent-Hopkins cut it to 5-2 with a backhand over Lindgren at 6:35 of the third period.

Strome scored off a rebound of Protas’ shot at 10:38 to make it 6-2.

Jeff Skinner cut it to 6-3 at 15:05, but Ovechkin completed the hat trick at 17:22 with an empty-net goal for the 7-3 final.