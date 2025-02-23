Ovechkin up to 882 goals with hat trick in Capitals win against Oilers

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick and reached 882 NHL goals in the Washington Capitals’ 7-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena on Sunday.
Forward moves within 13 of passing Gretzky for all-time mark; Strome has 3 points for Washington
Ovechkin, who has 29 goals in 41 games this season, needs 13 more to pass Wayne Gretzky (894) for the all-time record with 25 games remaining in the regular season. It was his 32nd career hat trick.
Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists, and Tom Wilson and Jakob Chychrun each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (38-11-8), who won 8-3 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and are 5-0-3 in their past eight games. Aliaksei Protas had three assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves.
Washington is 11-0-5 in its past 16 home games.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to nine games with a goal for the Oilers (34-19-4), who have lost five of seven (2-4-1), including 6-3 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Calvin Pickard made 26 saves.
Ovechkin scored his first of the game at 8:53 of the second period, taking a drop pass from Strome on the rush and scoring from the high slot to give the Capitals a 3-1 lead.
He made it 4-1 at 18:39 when he scored on a one-timer from the left circle on a power play.
Connor McMichael pushed the lead to 5-1 with a shot from the right circle at 19:45.
Nugent-Hopkins cut it to 5-2 with a backhand over Lindgren at 6:35 of the third period.
Strome scored off a rebound of Protas’ shot at 10:38 to make it 6-2.
Jeff Skinner cut it to 6-3 at 15:05, but Ovechkin completed the hat trick at 17:22 with an empty-net goal for the 7-3 final.
Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 1:42 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Nugent-Hopkins.
Wilson tied it 1-1 at 17:15 when he knocked in a rebound of Pierre-Luc Dubois’ point shot.
Chychrun put the Capitals ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 19:36 on a shot from the point right. It was his third goal in the past two games.