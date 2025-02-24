Ovechkin continues ‘amazing journey’ toward goal record with hat trick against Oilers

WASHINGTON -- Goals like the third one Alex Ovechkin scored Sunday make it feel like he might be destined to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record this season.

Sure, the Washington Capitals left wing had scored two impressive goals before that in a 7-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena. The first was a pinpoint snap shot from the high slot on the rush that beat goalie Calvin Pickard low to the blocker side to increase Washington’s lead to 3-1 at 8:53 of the second period. The second came on one of Ovechkin’s signature one-timers from the left circle that blew past Pickard on the glove side to make it 4-1 at 18:39 of the second.

“The goals he scored tonight were huge goals in the game,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “Obviously, when you score three, they have a big impact, but the moments when they were scored, the game was highly competitive.”

Those were also both examples of Ovechkin’s world-class shot, which has been his biggest weapon in scoring 882 goals in his career, putting him 13 away from surpassing Gretzky’s total of 894. But goal No. 882 -- an empty-netter that completed his 32nd career hat trick with 2:38 remaining – seemed to have some fate mixed into it, too.

Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin’s long outlet pass intended for Dylan Strome was too far ahead of him and went down the rink for an icing with 2:56 remaining. Trailing 6-3 but feeling like they’re never out of a game with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on their side, the Oilers pulled Pickard for an extra attacker to make it a 6-on-5 with the face-off coming in Washington’s end.

Ovechkin, who was on the ice for the icing and had to stay on for the face-off, was among those surprised that Edmonton decided to pull Pickard down by three goals.

“Yeah, I was,” Ovechkin said. “Kind of.”

The sellout crowd of 18,753 immediately began to cheer, though, when Pickard skated to Edmonton’s bench, realizing this would provide Ovechkin with an opportunity to move closer to history. The fans then started chanting “Ovi! Ovi!’ while the Capitals defended in their zone.

Draisaitl fed Ty Emberson for a one-timer from the point, but Emberson’s stick snapped in half and the puck dribbled directly to Ovechkin in the high slot. Ovechkin calmly settled it with his stick blade and slid it down the ice 139 feet into the empty net, setting off a cascade of hats from the stands.

“Got lucky, broken stick,” Ovechkin said. “But I have plenty of time to see what happens out there.”