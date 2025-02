Also at the game were Ovechkin's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, and younger son, Ilya. Together, they all got to witness Ovechkin inch closer to history.

“It means a lot. The kids love hockey,” Ovechkin said to the NHL on TNT crew after the game. “They know every player. Obviously playing against one of the best teams in the League – two of the best players out there. It’s nice to get a win, it’s nice to get a couple goals. So, I’m pretty sure they’re going to be happy.”

Ovechkin fist bumped Sergei after each of his three goals during the game, but the third one came with a longer skate. He scored his last goal on the far side of the ice and had to skate to the opposite corner to see his son.

He didn’t seem to mind.