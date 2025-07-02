Oilers 'hungry' to get back to Cup Final with new additions

Prior to the first day of free agency, Edmonton signed restricted free agent defenseman Evan Bouchard to a four-year, $42 million contract ($10.5 million AAV) on Monday. They also signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year, $1.3 million contract and Noah Philp to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

"Bouchard had a tremendous last couple of seasons and he's emerged as a very important player on our team," Bowman said. "So getting him signed was critical."

In order to make room under the NHL salary cap for Bouchard, who had 67 points (14 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games last season and 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 22 playoff games, the Oilers traded forward Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (forward David Lewandowski) on June 25, and forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 Draft on Tuesday.

Edmonton also lost forwards Connor Brown (New Jersey Devils), Corey Perry (Los Angeles Kings), and defenseman John Klingberg (San Jose Sharks) to free agency.

"The players that are gone, we enjoyed having them here, but I think we're turning the page forward and looking at some different combinations we can have now with some new players," Bowman said. "I do think that's a positive and something we're trying to build on, with a little bit of newness to our group that will help get us going next year."

Mangiapane is looking forward to coming back to Alberta and playing on the other side of the battle between the Oilers and Flames.

"It's going to be fun to participate in the Battle of Alberta again," Mangiapane said Wednesday. "This was just a great fit for me and Edmonton has a great team. I just wanted to come in here and play my game and help the team whatever way possible to win and hopefully get them over the finish line this year. I'm excited to be here, excited to be an Oiler and excited to get things going already."

A left-handed shot, Mangiapane gives Edmonton versatility on its top two lines and can play on special teams. He is also up for the challenge of playing alongside McDavid or Draisaitl.

"I don't think it's easy for anyone, but I think for me, you just have to go out there and play your game," Mangiapane said. "I'm sure that's what they want me to do as well. I'm sure they want the puck as much as they can and I think for me, you just have to go out there and play your game and when the pass is there, make the pass and when the shot is there, shoot the puck. You can't overcomplicate it and you can't put them in tough spots.

"You just want to help them out and take on some of the load yourself, and that will help them and hopefully with time, we just keep building chemistry through practice and games."

Edmonton (48-29-5) finished third in the Pacific last season, losing in six games to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. It was the second consecutive season Edmonton lost to Florida in the Final, losing 2-1 in Game 7 in 2024.

The Oilers believe their championship window is still open with their core forwards McDavid, Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Trent Frederic and Adam Henrique all returning, along with defensemen Bouchard, Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, Brett Kulak, Ty Emberson and Troy Stecher. Goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are also under contract for this season.

Frederic signed an eight-year, $30.8 million contract ($3.85 AAV) on June 27.

McDavid is going into the final year of his current eight-year contract and getting him to sign a new contract will be the key to extending the championship window. Bowman said talks on a new contract will begin when McDavid and his agent are ready.

Regardless, the Oilers feel they have another strong team heading into the season and are looking forward to taking another run at the Stanley Cup.

"This upcoming year, I'm excited we're going to have a lot of the same guys back, everyone is going to be that much hungrier," Bouchard said. "Everybody knows that we have what it takes, we just need to give a little bit more. I'm excited for next year, I think the Oilers and myself have a good chance in years to come."