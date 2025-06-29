McDavid contract talks will begin ‘whenever they’re ready,’ Oilers GM says

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is eligible to sign a new contract with the Edmonton Oilers as early as Tuesday.

The Oilers are prepared to talk, whenever he is.

“We’re very eager to do that whenever they’re ready,” general manager Stan Bowman said on Saturday. “I think Connor has earned the right to choose when he wants to get into the details of it and we’re ready right now, he knows that. He’s right that July 1 is a date where we can officially sign him to a contract, but besides that, it’s just another date and it doesn’t really change the process at all.

“… We haven’t talked to him at all about his contract, it’s really just been talking to him about our team and how we can improve and what he sees and that kind of stuff. So, the conversations haven’t even started as far as a contract.”

In his season-ending media availability on June 19, Edmonton’s star center and captain said he wanted to take time to regroup and speak with his agent and family before making a decision on his future beyond this season.

McDavid, 28, is entering the last of an eight-year, $100 million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) he signed July 5, 2017. He led the Oilers to their second straight appearance in the Stanley Cup Final this season, where they again lost to the Florida Panthers. He tied teammate Leon Draisaitl for the NHL scoring lead this postseason with 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 22 games. Draisaitl is set to play the first of an eight-year, $112 million contract ($14 million AAV) he signed on Sept. 3, 2024,

Next season will be McDavid’s 11th with Edmonton since it chose him with the No. 1 pick at the 2015 NHL Draft. He has 1,082 points (361 goals, 721 assists) in 712 regular-season games and 150 points (44 goals, 106 assists) in 96 playoff games.

McDavid has won the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player three times (2017, 2021, 2023), the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player as voted on by the NHLPA four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023) and the Art Ross Trophy as leading scorer five times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023). He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs last season despite the Oilers losing to the Panthers in the Cup Final in seven games.

Bowman said he is waiting for McDavid and his agent, Judd Moldaver, to initiate negotiations on a new contract. McDavid can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2026.

“He’s just really driven to win,” Bowman said. “We came close now two years in a row, so when you get that close you want to try and get that extra little bit to win an extra game or two next year.

“It’s not like we need an overhaul of our team. We’re very close to where we need to be, but we’re not quite there.”

McDavid is still seeking his first Stanley Cup championship and said winning was a top priority when it comes to his next contract. He acknowledged Edmonton gives him a good opportunity to win.

“This core has been together for a long time, and we’ve been building to this moment all along,” McDavid said. “The work that’s gone on behind the scenes, the conversations, the endless disappointment, and some good times along the way obviously as well. We’re all in this together trying to get it over that finish line.

“With that being said, ultimately I still need to do what’s best for me and my family and that’s what I have to take care of first. But of course there’s unfinished business here, yeah.”

Edmonton has six players currently on its roster eligible to become unrestricted free agents on Tuesday -- forwards Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner, Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen, and Derek Ryan, and defenseman John Klingberg.

Evan Bouchard can become a restricted free agent, and Bowman said contract talks are underway. The 25-year-old defenseman had 67 points (14 goals, 53 assists) and was plus-14 in 82 regular-season games. He had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 22 playoff games.

“I had a meeting with (agent Dave Gagner) earlier and we’ve begun negotiations, so I think that’s kind of all I really want to say.” Bowman said. “Certainly, we think (Bouchard) is a great player, had an excellent year, and he’s a big part of this.

“We’re going to work through it. Timing-wise, I don’t know how long it's going to take; it’s two sides and we’re both trying to do what we can that makes the most sense.”