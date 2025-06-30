Kapanen signs 1-year contract to remain with Oilers

Kasperi Kapanen signed a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

The 28-year-old forward had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 67 regular-season games for the Oilers and St. Louis Blues this season, including 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 57 games with Edmonton after he was claimed off waivers on Nov. 19. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on Tuesday.

Kapanen had six points (three goals, three assists) in 12 postseason games, helping the Oilers return to the Stanley Cup Final. They lost the best-of-7 series to the Florida Panthers in six games.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (No. 22) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Kapanen has 222 points (90 goals, 132 assists) in 527 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Penguins, Blues and Oilers and 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 50 playoff games.