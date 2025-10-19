Guenther taking ‘another step forward’ as part of Mammoth’s youth movement

Dylan Guenther feels it is all coming together for the Utah Mammoth this season.

A new identity, freshly renovated arena, the unveiling of a stylish mascot and a talented roster are contributing to the positive energy surrounding Utah its second season.

The destination is a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We’ve gotten better every year I’ve been in the organization, so this year the goal is to make the playoffs,” Guenther told NHL.com. “For us to do that, every game is big; it’s not just the ones in March, we have to win in October and November and make sure we come out ready. We all realize that and understand that there are some expectations on us this year.”

Guenther is among those bearing the weight of expectations this season. The 22-year-old forward is entering his second full NHL season after playing parts of two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. Guenther is in the first of an eight-year contract he signed with Utah on Sept. 20, 2024.

He has four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for the Mammoth this season entering their game against the Boston Bruins at Delta Center on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, NHLN, NESN, SN360, TVAS).