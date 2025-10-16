Mammoth mascot Tusky emerges from block of ice before home opener 

6-foot-5 ‘center of attention’ latest milestone for Utah NHL team

Tusky split

© Utah Mammoth

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

The Utah Mammoth have unveiled their mascot.

Tusky.

The 6-foot-5 mammoth in team colors -- Mountain Blue fur, Dark Blue mohawk, Salt White tusks -- burst from a massive block of ice at Delta Center on Wednesday before the home opener against the Calgary Flames.

According to the team, he’s a great skater. He shoots left and wears No. 00. His position? The center of attention.

“We named the Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky to lean into our team’s ‘Tusks Up’ rallying cry,” Utah owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a statement. “Tusky is going to be a big part of our community, creating memorable experiences in and out of the arena. Fans can expect to see Tusky everywhere -- from Mammoth games and team events to community gatherings, schools and hospitals.”

Tusky blur

© Utah Mammoth

This is the latest milestone since the NHL established a new franchise in Utah on April 18, 2024.

The branding process of a professional sports team usually takes at least 18 months from design to trademark clearance. On a compressed timeline, the team adopted the temporary identity of the Utah Hockey Club last season while working on a permanent one.

The team announced the permanent identity May 7 after four rounds of surveys and more than 850,000 votes. According to the team, Mammoth was the fans’ clear favorite in the final round of voting. It honors an animal that lived in Utah during the last Ice Age.

Smith Entertainment Group envisioned what a mascot could be during the branding process, and after May 7, it worked with a local company to bring it to life. The team says that “Tusky embodies the strength, momentum and earth-shaking presence of the herds that once roamed Utah more than 10,000 years ago.”

He’s also said to be mischievous, a prankster. Fans can follow @TuskyNHL on Instagram, X and TikTok for excusive content and behind-the-scenes adventures.

“We are excited for fans to get to know Tusky this season,” the Smiths said.

