Mammoth mascot Tusky emerges from block of ice before home opener 

This is the latest milestone since the NHL established a new franchise in Utah on April 18, 2024.

The branding process of a professional sports team usually takes at least 18 months from design to trademark clearance. On a compressed timeline, the team adopted the temporary identity of the Utah Hockey Club last season while working on a permanent one.

The team announced the permanent identity May 7 after four rounds of surveys and more than 850,000 votes. According to the team, Mammoth was the fans’ clear favorite in the final round of voting. It honors an animal that lived in Utah during the last Ice Age.

Smith Entertainment Group envisioned what a mascot could be during the branding process, and after May 7, it worked with a local company to bring it to life. The team says that “Tusky embodies the strength, momentum and earth-shaking presence of the herds that once roamed Utah more than 10,000 years ago.”

He’s also said to be mischievous, a prankster. Fans can follow @TuskyNHL on Instagram, X and TikTok for excusive content and behind-the-scenes adventures.

“We are excited for fans to get to know Tusky this season,” the Smiths said.