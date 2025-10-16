Mammoth mascot Tusky emerges from block of ice before home opener 

The Utah Mammoth have unveiled their mascot.
Tusky.
The 6-foot-5 mammoth in team colors -- Mountain Blue fur, Dark Blue mohawk, Salt White tusks -- burst from a massive block of ice at Delta Center on Wednesday before the home opener against the Calgary Flames.
According to the team, he’s a great skater. He shoots left and wears No. 00. His position? The center of attention.
“We named the Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky to lean into our team’s ‘Tusks Up’ rallying cry,” Utah owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a statement. “Tusky is going to be a big part of our community, creating memorable experiences in and out of the arena. Fans can expect to see Tusky everywhere -- from Mammoth games and team events to community gatherings, schools and hospitals.”