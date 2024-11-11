Red Wings players share memories of Datsyuk prior to Hall induction

DETROIT -- On June 23, the day before Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, Ken Holland had breakfast at the Edmonton Oilers hotel with Pavel Datsyuk.

Holland was the Detroit Red Wings GM when they selected Datsyuk in the sixth round (No. 171) of the 1998 NHL Draft and for all of Datsyuk's 14 seasons with the Red Wings from 2001-16.

Now he was the GM of the Oilers, who were preparing to play the Florida Panthers in a winner-take-all situation. He texted star center Leon Draisaitl.

"Leon came right down and got a picture with Pavel Datsyuk," Holland said. "That was his idol growing up."

Many players feel that way about Datsyuk, who will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Monday with Colin Campbell, Natalie Darwitz, David Poile, Jeremy Roenick, Shea Weber and Krissy Wendell. When the Class of 2024 was announced June 25, Roenick called Datsyuk one of his idols.

Patrick Kane said he would watch Detroit games on television while playing for London of the Ontario Hockey League in 2006-07, paying special attention to Datsyuk if there was a shootout.

Kane entered the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2007-08, when Datsyuk was voted the winner of the Selke Trophy as the League's best defensive forward for the first of three straight seasons. He remembers Datsyuk stripping him at the blue line late in a period and scoring on a breakaway.

"I think he was the first guy I played against that was scary to play against without being so physical," said Kane, who now plays for Detroit. "There were times you could have complete control of the puck, think you have all the time in the world, and he finds a way to get behind you and strip it from you. It was an unbelievable talent. He was the best at it."