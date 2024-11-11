Datsyuk 'made my career' on his way to Hall of Fame, Zetterberg says

Henrik Zetterberg joined the Detroit Red Wings in 2002-03, one season after Pavel Datsyuk. They played together for 13 seasons, making the Stanley Cup Playoffs each season and winning the Cup in 2008. Friends off the ice, partners on the power play, often linemates, they became known as the “Eurotwins.”

They factored on the same goal 286 times in the regular season and 45 times in the playoffs. Gordie Howe and Alex Delvecchio (560 in the regular season and 50 in the playoffs) and Howe and Ted Lindsay (379 in the regular season and 46 in the playoffs) are the only duos to factor into more goals in Red Wings history.

Ahead of Datsyuk’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction Monday, Zetterberg shares his thoughts on Datsyuk in a special testimonial for NHL.com:

My son, Love, is 9 now. When we watch highlights from back in the day, I say things like, “Oh, my God, look at that pass from 'Pav.' ” When you were in it, you didn’t think about it that much, but when you really think of it, he made my career. He was one of the most skilled two-way players who ever played. He was so strong on the puck. Unbelievable defense, but highlight-reel offense.

My rookie season, I was a 22-year-old from Sweden. Pav was a 24-year-old from Russia who had just won the Cup as a rookie. We were young guys on a team of full of future Hall of Famers. We were comfortable speaking English with each other. It was probably never perfect, but we found a way to communicate. It’s the same even now. I throw him a text. It takes me a while to figure it out. Like, what is he trying to say now? It’s sort of English, but always with humor. He’s a funny guy.

We connected right away. I couldn’t have been in a better spot than playing with Pav. We enjoyed playing kind of the same way, and he gave me confidence. He gave me the belief that I could play the way I wanted to, play my game.