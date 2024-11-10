Hall of Fame inductions to have lasting memories for Predators

NASHVILLE -- The 2024 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Toronto on Monday will be one that the Nashville Predators and their fans will remember for a long time.
Retired defenseman Shea Weber and general manager David Poile will become the first homegrown Predators to get inducted. Peter Forsberg (Class of 2014) played 17 games for Nashville in 2006-07 and Paul Kariya (2017) from 2005-07.
For Weber and Poile, the Predators are deeply ingrained into their hockey identity. Weber was selected by Nashville in the second round (No. 49) of the 2003 NHL Draft and had 443 points (166 goals, 277 assists) in 11 seasons. Poile was GM for 24 seasons from 1998 to 2023.