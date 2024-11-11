Roenick puts on show at Legends Classic, shares joy of Hall of Fame induction

TORONTO -- Jeremy Roenick put on a show at the Hyundai Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, and he didn’t just dance around the ice for three goals -- two in regulation, one in a shootout -- in Team Lindros’ 9-7 loss to Team Hefford.

During a timeout, the 54-year-old forward grabbed a microphone, stood at center ice and asked the fans to dance along with him. As WALK THE MOON’s “Shut Up and Dance” played on the speakers, he showed off another set of moves.

“It’s always nice to just get out there and kind of relive it, but also to get the fans into it,” Roenick said. “And we’re having fun. We’re supposed to have fun.”

Roenick will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday with Natalie Darwitz, Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber and Krissy Wendell because of his playing ability, but he will be remembered for his personality too.

His dance routine at the Legends Classic relived what he did at he did with the Los Angeles Kings at the Frozen Fury at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 24, 2005.

During a 2-1 overtime preseason loss to the Colorado Avalanche, a pane of Plexiglas broke. While the crew worked on it, Roenick started shaking his body to the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.” Then he danced out to center ice as the crowd roared and the other players watched.

And then he kept going, singing, bobbing his head and wiggling his hips along to KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Get Down Tonight.”

“The music was playing, so I decided to dance for everybody,” Roenick said. ”Everybody got up and danced with me, and we killed about 10 minutes of downtime. It was fantastic.”