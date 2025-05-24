Stars need more from forwards following Game 2 loss to Oilers

DALLAS -- When Roope Hintz had to be helped off the ice Friday, favoring his left leg after a slash by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, a bad situation got worse for the Dallas Stars.

Coach Pete DeBoer gave no update on Hintz after a 3-0 loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center. With their offense shut out again and the best-of-7 series tied 1-1, the Stars could be without a top player entering Game 3 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).

“We need him in the lineup,” center Wyatt Johnston said. “He’s just an awesome player, so good on both ends of the ice. So yeah, you don’t want to be without a guy like that. Obviously, don’t know how he is feeling, but he is such an important part of our team.”

The Stars were one of the best offensive teams in the NHL in the regular season. They ranked third in goals per game (3.35), tied with the Winnipeg Jets.

They were shut out once, and it wasn’t until a 4-0 loss to the Jets on April 10, when they were locked into their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, resting players down the stretch and stumbling to an 0-5-2 finish.

Now they’re averaging 2.67 goals per game in the playoffs. They’ve been shut out four times, including in each of their past three losses. Of course, after each of those shutout losses, they bounced back with a win.

“I think we got another level to go, and we look forward to Game 3 here,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said.