Pancake artist, die-hard Stars fan, shares new art as team pursues Stanley Cup

Ryan Lewin's viral breakfast has distinct Dallas flavor, hopes to draw Cup this season

Stars pancake split
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

If the Dallas Stars end up hoisting the Stanley Cup this season, they can have the perfect meal out of the trophy's bowl: pancakes.

Pancake artist and die-hard Stars fan Ryan Lewin (flippinartdude on Instagram) might have one for everyone pretty soon, after adding edible likenesses of forward Mikko Rantanen , Stars mascot Victor E. Green and public address announcer Jeff Kovarsky to his extensive collection of edible art.

Kovarsky is the most recent addition, a thank you/birthday present from Lewin to the longtime announcer (who also does the same job for the Dallas Cowboys), for frequently sharing his work on social media.

"He's been a big supporter, always sharing my stuff," said Lewin just before attending Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. "I didn't tell him, but I knew it was his birthday, so just did it for fun."

Lewin said he is doing some work for the NHL on TNT which required him to make pancake art for all four remaining teams: the Stars, Oilers, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. The two that make the Stanley Cup Final will be featured on the network's social accounts including Bleacher Report Open Ice.

But, Lewin knows which logo he wants to see the most -- the same one of the team where he has immortalized-in-breakfast nearly half of the active roster and a few of the team's legends.

And he's sticking to the promise of not cooking up the Cup until the Stars raise it.

"I have my fingers crossed," he said.

