Pancake artist, die-hard Stars fan, shares new art as team pursues Stanley Cup

"He's been a big supporter, always sharing my stuff," said Lewin just before attending Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. "I didn't tell him, but I knew it was his birthday, so just did it for fun."

Lewin said he is doing some work for the NHL on TNT which required him to make pancake art for all four remaining teams: the Stars, Oilers, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes. The two that make the Stanley Cup Final will be featured on the network's social accounts including Bleacher Report Open Ice.

But, Lewin knows which logo he wants to see the most -- the same one of the team where he has immortalized-in-breakfast nearly half of the active roster and a few of the team's legends.

And he's sticking to the promise of not cooking up the Cup until the Stars raise it.

"I have my fingers crossed," he said.