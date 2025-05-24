Pancake artist, die-hard Stars fan, shares new art as team pursues Stanley Cup

If the Dallas Stars end up hoisting the Stanley Cup this season, they can have the perfect meal out of the trophy's bowl: pancakes.
Pancake artist and die-hard Stars fan Ryan Lewin (flippinartdude on Instagram) might have one for everyone pretty soon, after adding edible likenesses of forward Mikko Rantanen , Stars mascot Victor E. Green and public address announcer Jeff Kovarsky to his extensive collection of edible art.
Kovarsky is the most recent addition, a thank you/birthday present from Lewin to the longtime announcer (who also does the same job for the Dallas Cowboys), for frequently sharing his work on social media.