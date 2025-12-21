Grzelcyk fined maximum for cross-checking in Blackhawks game

Defenseman penalized for actions against Senators forward Stutzle

Matt Grzelcyk CHI

© Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Matt Grzelcyk has been fined $2,604.17, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during NHL Game No. 551 in Ottawa on Saturday, Dec. 20, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 12:47 of the first period. Grzelcyk was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

