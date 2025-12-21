NHL On Tap: Wild host Avalanche, seek 8th straight win

Crosby gets another chance to pass Lemieux; McDavid can extend point streak for Oilers

Burns Kaprizov for COL MIN On Tap 122125

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, with two nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Wild ride

The Minnesota Wild (22-9-5) will look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they host the Colorado Avalanche (25-2-7) at Grand Casino Arena (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, ALT) in a marquee Central Division matchup. Minnesota can close the gap on Colorado in the division; the Wild are third in the Central, eight points back of Avalanche and four behind the Dallas Stars. Minnesota won 5-2 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and is 4-0-0 since acquiring defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Hughes has three points (one goal, two assists) since the trade and 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 30 games this season. Colorado has won four straight and is 8-1-1 in its past 10 games.

Chasing Mario

Sidney Crosby will get another opportunity to become the Pittsburgh Penguins’ all-time scoring leader against the Montreal Canadiens in the second game of a home-and-home series at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS). Crosby has 1,722 points (644 goals, 1,078 assists), one behind Mario Lemieux (690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games) for the franchise lead. The Penguins (14-11-9) have lost eight in a row (0-4-4) after a 4-0 defeat at Montreal (19-12-4) on Saturday. Crosby has 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 34 games this season.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Connor roll

Connor McDavid can extend his point streak to 10 games for the Edmonton Oilers (17-13-6), who host the Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-10) at Rogers Place (8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, SCRIPPS). McDavid has 11 goals and 23 points during the run, including a goal in Minnesota on Saturday. The Golden Knights were 6-0-2 during an eight-game point streak before a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

EDM@MIN: McDavid nets PPG amid scramble down low

Geekie squad

Morgan Geekie is the first player to score 50 goals in the calendar year and can add to his total when the Boston Bruins (20-15-1) host the Ottawa Senators (17-13-4) at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS). The Bruins forward had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. He has 39 points (25 goals, 14 assists) in 36 games. The 27-year-old Strathclair, Manitoba, native is working his way into the conversation to play for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Geekie did not play in the 4 Nations Face-Off and was not invited to Hockey Canada’s Olympic orientation camp in August, but it might be tough to keep him off the roster.

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

You May Also Like

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

Mikko suave

Mikko Rantanen can extend his multipoint streak to four games when the Dallas Stars (24-7-5) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-14-5) at American Airlines Center (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, SNO). The Stars forward has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past three games and leads Dallas with 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) in 35 games. He had two assists in an 8-3 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. The Stars have won three straight and are four points behind the Avalanche for first in the Central. The Maple Leafs are playing the second game of a back-to-back after a 5-3 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

The schedule

Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, TVAS)

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, ALT)

Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDSI)

Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B)

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS)

New York Rangers at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, SNO)

Winnipeg Jets at Utah Mammoth (7 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN3)

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, SCRIPPS)

Related Content

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Meier could return for Devils against Sabres

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Tkachuk 'on track' to return to Panthers lineup, Maurice says

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Backlund gets 3 points, Flames defeat Golden Knights

Mintyukov gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks defeat Blue Jackets

Kraken rally in 3rd period, defeat Sharks to end 4-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

McKenna motivated to help Canada rebound at 2026 World Junior Championship

Karlsson scores twice, Canucks top Bruins in shootout for 4th straight win

Fowler makes 31 saves for 1st NHL shutout, Canadiens blank Penguins

Guentzel scores twice, Lightning rally past Hurricanes

Evangelista breaks tie in 3rd, Predators edge Maple Leafs

Thomas has 2 goals, assist to help Blues end Panthers winning streak at 4

Thompson goal streak hits 6, Sabres recover to top Islanders in shootout