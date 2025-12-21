NHL On Tap: Wild host Avalanche, seek 8th straight win

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, with two nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Wild ride

The Minnesota Wild (22-9-5) will look to extend their winning streak to eight games when they host the Colorado Avalanche (25-2-7) at Grand Casino Arena (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, ALT) in a marquee Central Division matchup. Minnesota can close the gap on Colorado in the division; the Wild are third in the Central, eight points back of Avalanche and four behind the Dallas Stars. Minnesota won 5-2 against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and is 4-0-0 since acquiring defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Hughes has three points (one goal, two assists) since the trade and 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 30 games this season. Colorado has won four straight and is 8-1-1 in its past 10 games.