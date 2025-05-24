Skinner gets 3rd playoff shutout, Oilers even Western Final with Game 2 win against Stars

Edmonton goaltender saves 25, Nugent-Hopkins has goal, assist

Oilers at Stars | Recap | WCF, Game 2

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for his third shutout of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Edmonton Oilers tied the Western Conference Final series with a 3-0 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 2 at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series is in Edmonton on Sunday (3:00 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, Brett Kulak and Connor Brown each scored and Evan Bouchard had two assists for Edmonton, which is the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 2 seed from the Central Division.

The Stars had won seven straight home playoff games going into Game 2.

Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period when he redirected a puck from the crease to the right of Oettinger on the power play.

Kulak made it 2-0 at 15:23 in the second period on a shot from the high slot. He collected his own rebound after it was initially blocked by Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen.

Brown extended the lead to 3-0 at 16:36 when he deflected a shot by Nugent-Hopkins from the left face-off circle.

Related Content

Hintz leaves with injury for Stars in Game 2 of Western Conference Final

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Pancake artist, die-hard Stars fan, shares new art as team pursues Stanley Cup

Ovechkin named winner of Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Latest News

Instant analysis: Stars vs. Oilers, Game 2

Skinner's amazing stick save helps Oilers hang on to shutout in Game 2

Hintz leaves with injury for Stars in Game 2 of Western Conference Final

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Pancake artist, die-hard Stars fan, shares new art as team pursues Stanley Cup

Ovechkin named winner of Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 23

Rangers ready to rebound under new coach Sullivan

Maple Leafs CEO says Shanahan exit may not be only change

Hurricanes need 'to turn the page' heading into Game 3 vs. Panthers

Darche hired as Islanders general manager, replaces Lamoriello

Oilers aim to shore up penalty kill in Game 2 against Stars

Oilers at Stars, Western Conference Final Game 2 preview

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones, Hall embracing pressure of playing in Eastern Conference Final

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Cheveldayoff, Nill, Zito finalists for General Manager of the Year Award

EDGE stats from Hurricanes-Panthers Eastern Conference Final after Game 2