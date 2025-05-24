Skinner gets 3rd playoff shutout, Oilers even Western Final with Game 2 win against Stars

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series is in Edmonton on Sunday (3:00 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, Brett Kulak and Connor Brown each scored and Evan Bouchard had two assists for Edmonton, which is the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 2 seed from the Central Division.

The Stars had won seven straight home playoff games going into Game 2.

Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period when he redirected a puck from the crease to the right of Oettinger on the power play.

Kulak made it 2-0 at 15:23 in the second period on a shot from the high slot. He collected his own rebound after it was initially blocked by Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen.

Brown extended the lead to 3-0 at 16:36 when he deflected a shot by Nugent-Hopkins from the left face-off circle.