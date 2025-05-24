DALLAS -- Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for his third shutout of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Edmonton Oilers tied the Western Conference Final series with a 3-0 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 2 at American Airlines Center on Friday.
Skinner gets 3rd playoff shutout, Oilers even Western Final with Game 2 win against Stars
Edmonton goaltender saves 25, Nugent-Hopkins has goal, assist
Game 3 of the best-of-7 series is in Edmonton on Sunday (3:00 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and an assist, Brett Kulak and Connor Brown each scored and Evan Bouchard had two assists for Edmonton, which is the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division.
Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for Dallas, which is the No. 2 seed from the Central Division.
The Stars had won seven straight home playoff games going into Game 2.
Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period when he redirected a puck from the crease to the right of Oettinger on the power play.
Kulak made it 2-0 at 15:23 in the second period on a shot from the high slot. He collected his own rebound after it was initially blocked by Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen.
Brown extended the lead to 3-0 at 16:36 when he deflected a shot by Nugent-Hopkins from the left face-off circle.
Stanley Cup Playoffs Full Coverage
Conference finals
Round 2
FLA vs. TOR | CAR vs. WSH | DAL vs. WPG | EDM vs. VGK
Round 1
OTT vs. TOR | FLA vs. TBL | MTL vs. WSH | NJD vs. CAR