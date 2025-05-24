Hintz leaves with injury for Stars in Game 2 of Western Conference Final

Center helped off ice early in 3rd period of loss after being slashed by Oilers defenseman Nurse

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

DALLAS -- Roope Hintz left with an injury early in the third period, and the Dallas Stars center did not return in their 3-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center on Friday.

There was no immediate update on his status.

The center was slashed in the left leg by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse at 3:46. He was down briefly before being helped off the ice and to the dressing room by trainers. Hintz wasn’t putting weight on the leg.

Officials reviewed the play for a potential major penalty, but it was ruled a two-minute minor.

The Stars trailed by three at the time of Hintz’s injury. He had three shots on goal and was 7-for-14 on face-offs in 12:08 of ice time.

Hintz has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games this season and 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists) in 93 career playoff games. A second-round pick (No. 49) by the Stars in the 2015 NHL Draft, the 28-year-old has 377 points (175 goals, 202 assists) in 468 regular-season games.

The best-of-7 series is tied. Game 3 is at Edmonton on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).

