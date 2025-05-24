Oilers go back to basics, shut out Stars in Game 2 to even Western Conference Final

Edmonton limits penalties, plays complete game after 3rd period meltdown in Game 1

edm_052325

© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

DALLAS -- The Edmonton Oilers are working hard to prevent being their own toughest opponent.

When the Oilers stop taking undisciplined penalties, limit egregious turnovers, and receive strong goaltending performances, they are a very tough team to beat.

Such was the case in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. Edmonton put together a responsible outing in a 3-0 win here at American Airlines Center on Friday to tie the best-of-7 series 1-1.

“I think when any team doesn’t make big mistakes, they have a pretty good chance to win, and we feel that too,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “When we defend and everybody’s bought in, we know we’re going to find enough offense somewhere.”

A case could be made that Edmonton was the better team in five of six periods in Dallas through the first two games and will look to continue the trend at home at Rogers Place in Game 3 on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ABC).

The one period the Oilers did not protect the puck and took undisciplined penalties, they gave up five goals in a 6-3 loss in Game 1.

Edmonton was not perfect in Game 2, but it was able to limit the mistakes and when required, goalie Stuart Skinner made key saves. The Oilers goalie stopped 25 shots for his third shutout of the playoffs.

“It's hard to play a mistake-free game, things happen so fast out there that there’s always going to be little breakdowns and things that happen,” said Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. “It’s about bailing each other out sometimes and finding ways to work through the mistakes. Of course, we’d love to make it that simple every night, but I thought tonight we did a great job of just battling for each other and when there was a little breakdown here or there, somebody was there to have each other’s back.”

EDM@DAL, Gm2: Skinner makes 25 saves to shut out Stars

The Oilers are an experienced playoff team and were confident they would be able to bounce back after a disappointing loss in Game 1. Edmonton was dominant for two periods in the series opener and took a 3-1 lead into the third period before giving up three power-play goals.

Friday, the Oilers had two penalties to kill, a roughing call against forward Corey Perry in the first period, which may have been a case of mistaken identity, and a retaliatory slash by defenseman Darnell Nurse on Stars forward Roope Hintz in the third period.

The Nurse penalty at 3:46 of the period, which sent Hintz to the dressing room for the rest of the game, could have opened the door for a Dallas comeback, but the much-maligned Edmonton penalty kill came through.

“It’s important no matter what team you have, whether you’re full of stars or third or fourth liners, you have to play the game with simplicity and hard work,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Maybe there’s some fancier plays once in a while, but ultimately the game comes down to executing simple plays over and over again, and that’s dump and chase, forecheck, all those boring things that don’t get on the highlights.

“For any team to be successful, they have to do that continuously and I think a lot of guys have bought in.”

Oilers at Stars | Recap | WCF, Game 2

The Oilers, led by McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, can still dazzle offensively but are more responsible with the puck at both ends.

Gone are the blind drop passes than can lead to odd-man rushes the other way or the breakout passes up the middle of the defensive zone.

The Oilers are playing a simpler game, which led them to four straight wins against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round after losing the first two games of the series and a five-game series win against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

“If you get a shutout your goalie has to be rock solid, at the same time -- unless your goalie is out of this world -- in order to get a shutout, you have to play well defensively,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “You have to limit those chances because there are some good players on the other team and given enough chances, they’ve shown that they can score.”

McDavid has been adamant despite all its firepower, Edmonton can take care of the puck and play a solid defensive game.

It’s become a punch line with the Edmonton media and the Oilers captain.

“Yes, we can play defense,” McDavid said anticipating the question Friday. “We’re a different team than we have been in years past, probably not as run and gun as years past, but we can play defense and Stu was great.

“Forwards are coming back really hard, everyone is selling out blocking shots. It’s that time of year, that’s what it takes and it’s fun to watch.”

With the next two games at home, the Oilers are looking to put together two more workmanlike performances. It may force players out of their comfort zone, but they believe it’s the way to the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup.

“Everyone is taking a little bit of a different role, this whole team has,” McDavid said. “It’s probably not as run and gun, probably not as entertaining to watch for the folks at home, but we’re winning games and that’s all that matters. Guys are doing everything they can to help this team win.”

Related Content

Skinner gets 3rd playoff shutout, Oilers even Western Final with Game 2 win against Stars

Instant analysis: Stars vs. Oilers, Game 2

Skinner's amazing stick save helps Oilers hang on to shutout in Game 2

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

NHL Tonight: Oilers vs Stars Game 2 discussion

NHL Tonight: Oilers vs Stars Game 2

Latest News

Stars need more from forwards following Game 2 loss to Oilers

Hintz leaves with injury for Stars in Game 2 of Western Conference Final

Skinner gets 3rd playoff shutout, Oilers even Western Final with Game 2 win against Stars

Instant analysis: Stars vs. Oilers, Game 2

Skinner's amazing stick save helps Oilers hang on to shutout in Game 2

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

Pancake artist, die-hard Stars fan, shares new art as team pursues Stanley Cup

Ovechkin named winner of Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 23

Rangers ready to rebound under new coach Sullivan

Maple Leafs CEO says Shanahan exit may not be only change

Hurricanes need 'to turn the page' heading into Game 3 vs. Panthers

Darche hired as Islanders general manager, replaces Lamoriello

Oilers aim to shore up penalty kill in Game 2 against Stars

Oilers at Stars, Western Conference Final Game 2 preview

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones, Hall embracing pressure of playing in Eastern Conference Final

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs