Oilers go back to basics, shut out Stars in Game 2 to even Western Conference Final

DALLAS -- The Edmonton Oilers are working hard to prevent being their own toughest opponent.

When the Oilers stop taking undisciplined penalties, limit egregious turnovers, and receive strong goaltending performances, they are a very tough team to beat.

Such was the case in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. Edmonton put together a responsible outing in a 3-0 win here at American Airlines Center on Friday to tie the best-of-7 series 1-1.

“I think when any team doesn’t make big mistakes, they have a pretty good chance to win, and we feel that too,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “When we defend and everybody’s bought in, we know we’re going to find enough offense somewhere.”

A case could be made that Edmonton was the better team in five of six periods in Dallas through the first two games and will look to continue the trend at home at Rogers Place in Game 3 on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ABC).

The one period the Oilers did not protect the puck and took undisciplined penalties, they gave up five goals in a 6-3 loss in Game 1.

Edmonton was not perfect in Game 2, but it was able to limit the mistakes and when required, goalie Stuart Skinner made key saves. The Oilers goalie stopped 25 shots for his third shutout of the playoffs.

“It's hard to play a mistake-free game, things happen so fast out there that there’s always going to be little breakdowns and things that happen,” said Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. “It’s about bailing each other out sometimes and finding ways to work through the mistakes. Of course, we’d love to make it that simple every night, but I thought tonight we did a great job of just battling for each other and when there was a little breakdown here or there, somebody was there to have each other’s back.”