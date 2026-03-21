Tarasenko scores in OT, Wild defeat Stars to gain in Central race

Bobby Brink drew multiple defenders to him along the board and then passed to the unmarked Tarasenko in the slot for a wrister that beat goalie Jake Oettinger.

Minnesota (40-19-12) closed to within five points of the Stars (43-15-11), who have two games in hand, for second place in the Central Division. The idle Colorado Avalanche (45-13-10) are in first place, three points ahead of Dallas.

Brink also scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves for the Wild, who had lost five of seven (2-3-2).

Jason Roberston scored for the Stars and Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars, who are 16-1-2 in their past 19 games.

Oettinger stretched his streak of starts in which he did not lose in regulation to 14 games, tied with Jon Casey for the fifth-longest point streak by an American goaltender. Frank Brimsek (23), Mike Richter (16), Jimmy Howard (15) and Tom Barrasso (15) are the only goalies with longer streaks.

Robertson scored on the power play to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at 14:21 of the first period with his 38th goal of the season, No. 13 on the power play.

Matt Duchene won the face-off right after Mats Zuccarello took an extra minor in a shoving match with Lian Bichsel and drew it back to defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who dished to Robertson. The forward’s shot bounced off the skate of Wild defenseman Jake Middleton and past Gustavsson.

It was the fourth straight power play in which Dallas has scored against the Wild this season.

Brink tied the game at 1-1 at 10:45 of the second period. The speedy forward took a headman pass from defenseman Quinn Hughes at the attacking blue line for a partial breakaway and went forehand-backhand and flipped it past Oettinger before defenseman Tyler Myers could close the gap.

It’s the second goal for Brink in five games since he was acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6.