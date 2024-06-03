Oilers withstand late Stars rally in Game 6, advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division, will start on the road against the Florida Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. The Panthers advanced to their second straight Cup Final with a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday.

Zach Hyman also scored, and Evan Bouchard had two assists for the Oilers, who went 2-for-2 on the power play. Stuart Skinner made 34 saves.

Mason Marchment scored, and Jake Oettinger made eight saves for the Stars, who were the No. 1 seed from the Central Division.

McDavid put Edmonton ahead 1-0 with an individual effort on the power play at 4:17 of the first period. He made a move around Sam Steel in the left circle, toe-dragged the puck around Miro Heiskanen with Steel on his back, and roofed a backhand over Oettinger's glove from in tight.

Hyman made it 2-0 with another power-play goal at 15:42. He took a pass from McDavid at the edge of the left circle and shot high blocker side on Oettinger for his League-leading 14th goal of the playoffs.

It was Edmonton’s second goal on three shots in the first. Dallas had 12 shots in the period.

Marchment cut it to 2-1 at 9:18 of the third period. His initial shot went wide of the net, but Tyler Seguin slid the rebound past Skinner, who got turned around at the left post, into the crease, where Marchment jammed it into the open net.

Dallas outshot Edmonton 14-2 in the third period.