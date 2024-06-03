Stars vs. Oilers, Game 6 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

Edmonton advances to Cup Final with brilliant goaltending from Skinner, highlight-reel goal from McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Sunday. The Oilers won the best-of-7 series 4-2 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

Full marks to Stuart Skinner in this one. While the Oilers power play did its work at one end of the ice, the goaltender was outstanding at the other end. Skinner made 34 saves to help the Oilers advance.

Goal of the game

Is there any doubt this goes to Connor McDavid? The Oilers captain scored a power-play goal at 4:17 of the first period with a scintillating, eye-popping toe-drag around one of the best defensemen in the League in the Stars’ Miro Heiskanen.

DAL@EDM WCF, Gm6: McDavid opens scoring with incredible PPG in 1st period

Save of the game

There are a few candidates here, but Skinner came up big when he made a save on Joe Pavelski, who redirected a shot from defenseman Thomas Harley, at 2:25 of the third period. Harley and Stars forward Roope Hintz were looking skyward after that save.

What’s next

The Oilers will play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

