McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers to Stanley Cup Final for 1st time since 2006 

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl traveled a long road together and it finally led them to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers forwards have been the cornerstones of a team built to win the Stanley Cup and after years of frustration find themselves four wins away from the elusive championship.

McDavid had a goal and assist, and Draisaitl had the primary assist on the Oilers captain’s goal in a 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Sunday to close out the best-of-7 series and book a date with the Florida Panthers in the Final.

“There’s been lots of growing pains, for sure, lots of lessons, and obviously it feels great to be in this position,” McDavid said. “This was always part of the plan and it feels good to be here today.”

Draisaitl and McDavid have been working toward that plan since arriving in Edmonton in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Draisaitl was selected No. 3 in the 2014 NHL Draft, and McDavid followed at No. 1 the next year.

The two, along with forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and defenseman Darnell Nurse, were expected to be at the center of a championship-contending team for years, but this will be their first trip to the Final.

“It means a lot. There were a lot of painful years that we’ve gone through and lots of learning along the way,” Draisaitl said. “To be able to do it at home and for this city and for these fans and for ourselves as well, it’s great. It’s a great feeling of course. That being said, we have bigger dreams and goals right now.”