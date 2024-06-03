McDavid delivers signature moment for Oilers in Game 6

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid has had so many "wow" moments in his illustrious career, even those who know him best have lost count.

But never on this grandest of stages. Never against such a high quality opponent like this. And never when it mattered more, at least at the National Hockey League level.

With his first career appearance in a Stanley Cup Final on the line, with a chance to further establish his legacy in the balance, the Edmonton Oilers forward turned in what coach Kris Knoblauch called “the best performance of anyone on the ice” en route to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars at a frenzied Rogers Place on Sunday.

It was a victory that gave the Oilers a 4-2 series win in the best-of-7 Western Conference Final, punching their ticket into the Final against the Florida Panthers.

And it was one punctuated by yet another goal for the ages by McDavid, something teammate Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said looked like it came right out of a video game.

“It’s mind-boggling to see him pull off something like that,” the Oilers forward said of McDavid’s goal at 4:17 of the first period. “For him to pull off a play like that tonight is incredible. That’s why he’s our leader.

“You never get used to it.”

Who would, given the spectacular nature of the play the 27-year-old pulled off?

With Dallas defenseman Chris Tanev in the penalty box for hooking, McDavid eluded Stars forward Sam Steel at the bottom of the left face-off circle before cutting in toward Miro Heiskanen. When the Stars' top defenseman looked to have cut off his path to the net, McDavid completed a ridiculous toe-drag around him before backhanding the puck past goalie Jake Oettinger to give the Oilers a lead they would never relinquish.