Rangers have pre-Winter Classic baseball catch at loanDepot park 

Players make themselves at home in Miami Marlins stadium

WC Brodzinski baseball
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

When in a baseball stadium, do as the baseball players do.

New York Rangers forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Will Cuylle and Taylor Raddysh had a little pregame catch at loanDepot Park before the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

The stadium, home of Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, was set up beautifully for the annual NHL outdoor event Friday, where the Rangers will take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

The trio tossed the apple around along what would normally be the dirt area along the first base dugout, just to the right of a giant "NYR" logo.

Cuylle abandoned the catch when his glove's laces broke and went to work taping up a stick while Raddysh and Brodzinski kept tossing to warm up.

So much for the traditional pregame soccer.

Related Content

Panthers arrive in sports cars, Rangers dress in all white to 2026 Winter Classic

Brady hangs with Stanley Cup before Winter Classic

Short Shifts

Panthers arrive in sports cars, Rangers dress in all white to 2026 Winter Classic

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 2

Brady hangs with Stanley Cup before Winter Classic

Team USA players get call for Olympic roster spot

Will Ferrell dresses up as NHL referee at Kings game

Blackhawks host two Make-A-Wish teens at practice

Thompson gifted homemade ornament by young Capitals fan 

Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Greatest Save Candidate: Woll makes awesome stick save in shutout 

Marchand honored for 1,000th NHL point with pregame ceremony

Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron rocks Canadiens sweater to ‘Monday Night Football’

Short Shifts Year in Review 2025: Top moments from around the NHL

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh hears ‘MVP’ chants at Kraken game

NHL BINGO gives fans opportunity to play along at 2026 Winter Classic

Packers’ Watson, Van Ness rock Lightning, Canadiens jerseys at Lambeau Field

104-year-old WWII veteran rocks US national anthem

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

NHL teams spread holiday cheer before Christmas break