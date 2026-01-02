Rangers have pre-Winter Classic baseball catch at loanDepot park 

When in a baseball stadium, do as the baseball players do.

New York Rangers forwards Jonny Brodzinski, Will Cuylle and Taylor Raddysh had a little pregame catch at loanDepot Park before the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

The stadium, home of Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins, was set up beautifully for the annual NHL outdoor event Friday, where the Rangers will take on the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

The trio tossed the apple around along what would normally be the dirt area along the first base dugout, just to the right of a giant "NYR" logo.

Cuylle abandoned the catch when his glove's laces broke and went to work taping up a stick while Raddysh and Brodzinski kept tossing to warm up.

So much for the traditional pregame soccer.