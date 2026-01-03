Jones leaves 2026 NHL Winter Classic with upper-body injury for Panthers

MIAMI -- Seth Jones left the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in the first period with an upper-body injury for the Florida Panthers in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers at loanDepot park on Friday.

The Panthers defenseman appeared to be struck near the left collarbone by a shot from Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere that deflected up off the stick of Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola at 7:54 of the first period.

Jones, who was playing in his 900th NHL game, exited to Florida’s locker room through the Miami Marlins dugout shortly after that.

The 31-year-old has 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 40 games this season.

Jones was named to the United States roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 earlier Friday.

Jones was one of four players that did not play for the USA in the Four Nations Face-Off last February, but his career has been rejuvenated since being traded to the Panthers by the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1.

“My name wasn’t on a lot of lists over the past year,” Jones said. “You look back a year ago and I probably didn’t deserve to be on a list; I wasn’t playing the greatest hockey in Chicago. I think the trade to Florida has given me new life.”