Kraken score 4 in 2nd, hand Blue Jackets 6th straight loss

Sean Kuraly and Zach Aston-Reese each had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Labanc had two assists for the Blue Jackets (5-8-2), who have lost six straight games (0-5-1). Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves.

“The key to the game is not playing our game in the second period,” Kuraly said. “Obviously, when you look back at it, it’s managing the puck. We knew they were going to come out strong [that period], they’re not just going to kind of lay over at home.”

Tye Kartye cut the lead to 2-1 at 2:50 of the second period, shifting the puck to his backhand and stuffing it around Merzlikins’ left pad at the top of the crease.

“I was just standing in front of the net, and [Adam Larsson] got it there, [Andre Burakovsky] got it there, and I just kind of jammed it,” Kartye said. “There wasn’t much to it.”