Gauthier ready to make more history

Cutter Gauthier needs four goals to tie the NHL record for most goals in a single calendar month (20). If you don't think the Anaheim Ducks forward can score four against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, KUSA, KTVD, ALT, TVAS) then you just haven't been paying attention. Gauthier is coming off his fourth hat trick in nine games in November; he had three goals in an 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, becoming the first player in NHL history to have four hat tricks in a single calendar month. He has 16 goals this month and at least one goal in 10 straight games, the longest in the NHL since former Ducks forward Teemu Selanne scored in 11 straight games early in the 1997-98 season. Selanne is the only player in the past 105 years to score 20 goals in a single month (March 1993). Joe Malone scored 20 in February 1921. One goal Thursday and he would match Babe Dye, a goal 11 straight in 1920-21, for the longest goal streak by a player 22 or under in NHL history. However, the Ducks (11-10-1) have lost three of their past four games. The Avalanche (12-7-3) are playing the second game in a back-to-back. They lost 4-1 against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday.