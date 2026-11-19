There are 12 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, including two that will be broadcast nationally in the United States. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Kaprizov, Gauthier look to keep streaks alive
Forwards all on rolls entering 12-game schedule
© Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images / Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images
Oilers looking to keep streaks alive
Connor McDavid will try to extend his season-opening point streak to 24 games and Evan Bouchard can tie the NHL record for longest point streak by a defenseman when the Edmonton Oilers (17-3-3) go for their eighth straight win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW) in the marquee game of the night. McDavid needs a point against the Lightning (14-5-2) to move into sole possession of the fourth longest point streak to start a season in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky holds the record of 51 games. McDavid can also pass Mitch Marner for the third longest point streak by an active player at any point in a season. McDavid, the NHL's leader with 55 points (13 goals, 42 assists) in 23 games, is on pace for 153 assists and 200 points. Only Gretzky has had either 150 assists or 200 points in a single season. McDavid is currently projected to reach 100 points on Dec. 30. Bouchard has points in 11 straight road games. One more and he'll tie Paul Coffey (1986-87) for the longest point streak by a defenseman in League history. The Oilers are 10-0-1 on the road and can become the fourth team in NHL history with a road point streak of at least 12 games to start a season. However, the Lightning have won three of four and they're 9-1-0 at home.
Stone can set VGK record
Mark Stone needs one point to set the Vegas Golden Knights record for most points in franchise history. The Golden Knights captain can get it against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE). It's the second time in three nights the Golden Knights (13-6-4) and Stars (13-6-2) are playing each other in Las Vegas. Dallas came back late in the third period and won 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday, when Stone was held off the scoresheet, leaving him with 417 points (147 goals, 270 assists) in 423 games with Vegas. He is tied for first with Jonathan Marchessault, who had 417 (192 goals, 225 assists) points in 514 games. Vegas forward William Karlsson is four off Stone's pace with 413 points in 592 games with the Golden Knights. Each of the past seven games between Dallas and Vegas has been decided by one goal, with the Stars winning five (5-2-0), including three after regulation.
Kaprizov, Hughes and the Wild are streaking too
Kirill Kaprizov, Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild are each putting 12-game point streaks on the line when they play the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome (8 p.m. ET; SN1, MINNHL, Wild+). Kaprizov, a forward, and Hughes, a defenseman, can become the ninth forward-defenseman duo with simultaneous 13-game point streaks in NHL history if each gets a point against the Flames. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche were the last two do it in 2024-25. Before them, it was Steve Duchesne and Mats Sundin with the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93. The Wild (16-3-4) have won four in a row and have points in 12 straight (10-0-2). Kaprizov has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) and Hughes has 19 (five goals, 14 assists) during the 12-game point streak. Also, Jesper Wallstedt is 9-0-1 with a 1.80 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in the streak. The Flames (10-11-1) are coming off a California trip which featured two wins in three games.
Gauthier ready to make more history
Cutter Gauthier needs four goals to tie the NHL record for most goals in a single calendar month (20). If you don't think the Anaheim Ducks forward can score four against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, KUSA, KTVD, ALT, TVAS) then you just haven't been paying attention. Gauthier is coming off his fourth hat trick in nine games in November; he had three goals in an 8-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, becoming the first player in NHL history to have four hat tricks in a single calendar month. He has 16 goals this month and at least one goal in 10 straight games, the longest in the NHL since former Ducks forward Teemu Selanne scored in 11 straight games early in the 1997-98 season. Selanne is the only player in the past 105 years to score 20 goals in a single month (March 1993). Joe Malone scored 20 in February 1921. One goal Thursday and he would match Babe Dye, a goal 11 straight in 1920-21, for the longest goal streak by a player 22 or under in NHL history. However, the Ducks (11-10-1) have lost three of their past four games. The Avalanche (12-7-3) are playing the second game in a back-to-back. They lost 4-1 against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday.
Back from Finland
The Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken are ready to resume their North American schedules after playing two games in Helsinki last week in the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland. The Hurricanes (16-3-2), who won both games, carry a four-game winning streak into Lenovo Center, where they host the Montreal Canadiens in a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Final (7 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, TSN2, RDS). They won 6-4 in Montreal on Oct. 6. The Canadiens (13-5-4) won 3-2 in New Jersey on Wednesday to end a two-game losing skid. The Kraken (9-8-1) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena (9:40 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SNP). The Canucks (5-17-1) have won two games in a row for the first time this season.
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The schedule
Los Angeles Kings at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SNE, SNO, ABTV)
Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP)
St. Louis Blues at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; ABC32, BN+, STLNHL, SN-PIT)
Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B)
Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, TSN2, RDS)
New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN)
Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, CHSN)
Minnesota Wild at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SN1, MINNHL, Wild+)
Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, KUSA, KTVD, ALT, TVAS)
Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken (9:40 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, SNP)
Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW, SNO, SNE)