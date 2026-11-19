NEW YORK -- Colorado Avalanche forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Parker Kelly both have been fined for separate incidents during NHL Game No. 346 at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, Nov. 18, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

Landeskog, fined $5,000, cross-checked Mammoth forward Logan Cooley at 15:22 of the first period. Landeskog was assessed a pair of minor penalties for cross-checking.

Kelly, fined $3,500, high-sticked Mammoth forward Michael Carcone at 17:21 of the second period. Kelly was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.