Calgary Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists for Calgary of the AHL on Wednesday in the first game of his conditioning stint. "I thought he did a really good job," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "The one thing that I really liked was when you see the smile on his face and then just being back on the ice in a competitive environment was really good for him. I think his game kind of felt maybe a little better than he thought it was going to be after being off for so long. I thought he did a really good job.” The forward has yet to make his season debut after having hip resurfacing surgery in March. The AHL team plays its next game Saturday. The Flames host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; SN1, MINNHL, Wild+).