Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hagel placed on injured reserve by Lightning
Pageau game-time decision for Islanders; Gustavsson to play for Wild AHL team on rehab stint
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Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel was placed on injured reserve Thursday. The forward will miss his second straight game when the Lightning host the Edmonton Oilers (7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNW). He also was out for a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. Hagel is tied with Jake Guentzel for the Lightning lead with 13 goals. The Lightning also are missing forwards Conor Geekie (upper body), who was placed on IR on Tuesday, and Zemgus Girgensons, who is considered day to day because of an upper-body injury. Forward Jansen Harkins was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League.
New York Islanders
Jean-Gabriel Pageau took part in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN). The forward has missed three games because of a lower-body injury. Defenseman Logan Stanley also practiced Thursday but will miss his second straight game because of a lower-body injury. He is considered day to day.
Minnesota Wild
Filip Gustavsson will make his season debut with Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday, the next step in the goalie's return from offseason hip surgery, coach John Hynes said Thursday. Gustavsson was 28-15-6 with a 2.69 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 games last season, but started just one of the Wild's 11 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In Gustavsson's absence, Jesper Wallstedt is expected to start for the 21st time in 24 games when the Wild play the Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SN1, MINNHL, Wild+), with Calvin Pickard the backup.
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New York Rangers
Forward Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) skated on his own Thursday and remains day to day, coach Mike Sullivan said. Dorofeyev did not play in a 3-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday after leaving practice early Sunday. It was the first game he missed this season. The Rangers don’t play again until Sunday, against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden. Dorofeyev has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 21 games this season. ... Defenseman Sean Durzi was a full participant in practice, a good sign he could return Sunday. He has missed eight games because of an undisclosed injury.
Calgary Flames
Jonathan Huberdeau had three assists for Calgary of the AHL on Wednesday in the first game of his conditioning stint. "I thought he did a really good job," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "The one thing that I really liked was when you see the smile on his face and then just being back on the ice in a competitive environment was really good for him. I think his game kind of felt maybe a little better than he thought it was going to be after being off for so long. I thought he did a really good job.” The forward has yet to make his season debut after having hip resurfacing surgery in March. The AHL team plays its next game Saturday. The Flames host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; SN1, MINNHL, Wild+).
Pittsburgh Penguins
Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body) is expected to play for the Penguins for the first time in more than a month against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ABC32, BN+, STLNHL, SN-PIT). The defenseman, who last played Oct. 9, was paired with Kris Letang at practice Wednesday and at the morning skate Thursday. "I think with 'TVR' available, he's got some practices now under his belt," coach Dan Muse said Wednesday. "He's got a number of team practices, obviously, over this last little break. So yeah, just making the decision on when the right time to get him back in is, but I do think he's had a good amount of practice. I think, each day, he's getting more and more up to speed."
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand "are both close" to returning, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said before a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The forwards have been out for more than a month because of knee injuries. Barkov, who is Florida's captain, injured his left knee Oct. 1, his second game of the season; he missed all of last season because of a knee injury. Marchand was injured when he fell into the goal post Oct. 6. Florida hosts the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
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