NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL), National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and RCX Sports, the official youth sports operator for NHL STREET today announced a multi-year renewal of their partnership to continue expanding access to NHL STREET™.

The renewed agreement builds on the organization’s shared commitment to introduce more young participants to hockey through an accessible, non-contact format that requires no ice or skating experience. Operated by RCX Sports, NHL STREET™ provides participants of all ages and skill levels with an opportunity to play hockey in their local communities while developing fundamental skills, teamwork and confidence.

In just three years, NHL STREET™ has reached more than 25,000 participants through league play and events, expanding its presence to 39 U.S. states and all 10 Canadian provinces. The program has also signed agreements with 347 league operators, reflecting its continued growth and reach across North America.

Through the partnership, RCX Sports will provide local league operators with the resources, guidance, and programming needed to deliver high-quality, engaging street hockey experiences. Every NHL STREET™ participant will receive an officially licensed, NHL Club-branded jersey, distributed through their local league or team.

"What makes NHL STREET™ so special is that we're introducing more kids to hockey and giving them a chance to experience the sport for themselves," said Izell Reese, CEO of RCX Sports. "It's about getting kids out there, picking up a stick, having fun and being part of a team. The NHL and NHLPA have been tremendous partners in making that possible, and we're excited to keep building on what we've started and bring NHL STREET™ to even more communities."

"This renewal represents an important milestone in our vision to establish NHL STREET as one of the most impactful youth sports participation platforms in North America," said Jeff Scott, NHL Group Vice President of Community Development and Industry Growth. "Together with the NHLPA and RCX Sports, we're meeting kids and families where they are by bringing hockey to schools, parks & recreation centers, and special events in ways that are accessible, welcoming, and relevant to today's youth. NHL STREET is redefining how young people discover the game, and we're excited to continue expanding our reach, strengthening local partnerships, and inspiring the next generation of players, fans, and lifelong participants across North America."

“The NHLPA has a long history providing access for children to the game of hockey, so we are proud to announce the renewal of our partnership with the NHL and RCX Sports,” said Chris Campoli, NHLPA Divisional Player Representative. “NHL STREET is a great program as it makes hockey accessible to many children who have never experienced the sport before at their local school and community centers.”

To learn more about NHL STREET™, find a participating league or explore opportunities to start a league in your community, visit www.nhlstreet.com.