Sebastian Cossa made 30 saves for the Mammoth (11-9-3), who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games.

The Mammoth scored their four goals in four different ways: 5-on-5, power play, short-handed and empty net.

Jaden Schwartz scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves for the Avalanche (12-7-3), who had their five-game point streak (3-0-2) stopped.

The game was a preview of the Discover NHL Winter Classic. The next time these teams meet in Salt Lake City will be outdoors at Rice-Eccles Stadium on New Year's Eve. (They play in Denver on Dec. 14.)

Liam O’Brien gave Utah a1-0 lead at 5:22 of the second period, sending a wrist shot past the glove of Blackwood off a pass from Kailer Yamamoto.

Trocheck scored a power-play goal at 17:53 on a one-timer past the blocker of Blackwood to extend the lead to 2-0.

Dmitri Simashev scored a short-handed goal at 1:02 of the third period, beating Blackwood with a wrist shot over the blocker to make it 3-0.

Schwartz scored at 15:01, flipping a shot from outside the right circle near the boards that went over the blocker of Cossa to cut the lead to 3-1.

Stenlund added an empty-net goal at 17:52 for the 4-1 final.