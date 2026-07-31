Carlsson could take ‘huge step’ for Ducks this season, Vatrano says

Carlsson was named to Team Sweden for the 2026 Winter Olympics but missed the tournament because of injury. Yet, Vatrano says that honor, as well as Carlsson’s selection to play for Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off turbocharged the player’s confidence.

“He was around all those guys and, you know, that's a big thing in anybody's career, but especially that young,” Vatrano said. “I mean, I even noticed it, but I think even at the (4 Nations), I think you noticed a completely different player when he came back.

“Just him going there and being around all those guys. He took that huge step and even after the Olympics this year, I know he would have loved to be there. He’s the player that we all thought he was going to be.”

Carlsson was second on the team during the regular season with 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games, behind forward Cutter Gauthier (69 points), and tied with forward Troy Terry for second during the postseason with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 12 games.

Last season was the first time a Ducks team reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2018.

Carlsson is Anaheim's No. 1 center, offensively adept with top-end speed, who plays a 200-foot game that coach Joel Quenneville can feel comfortable matching against the opposition's top lines.

“I think that if you've watched our games the last couple years, I think Leo's first two years, we weren't, we weren't the best team, so he wasn't getting the numbers that maybe were warranted and what he deserved,” said Ducks forward Sam Colangelo, who was also at the Shoulder Check event. “This year, the start of the year, he was leading the League in points or top-three, and faced some injuries and it was kind of tough.

“I think that if people watch our games closely, they know that Leo's a 100-point player and there's no doubt about that. And he's also a different player. If you watch him play, he does it all. Plays a top-line matchup. He can defend, he wins face-offs, he creates. He's a hell of a player and I'm excited to watch him continue to grow.”