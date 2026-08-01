Inside look at Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have lofty expectations after ending their seven-season Stanley Cup Playoff drought in 2025-26 and are hoping for more success this season.

"It was definitely an awesome year," defenseman Jackson LaCombe said. "I think our team had some ups and downs to grow and learn. We have such a young core that I think those things are important for us to do and to understand moving forward, but overall we had such a blast, especially when the playoffs came around."

Anaheim went 43-33-6, finishing third in the Pacific Division. They not only earned a playoff berth, but defeated the favored Edmonton Oilers in six games in the Western Conference First Round before being eliminated in six games by the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the Ducks' first postseason series win since 2017, and valuable experience for a roster filled with young talent.

"We just had so much fun competing and wanting to win and I know (coach Joel Quenneville) does a great job of kind of instilling that in us and making that part of our DNA," LaCombe said. "So for us overall it was an awesome year, and we just want to build on that moving forward."

In his first season as Ducks coach, Quenneville was definitely a big part of that turnaround. But so were forwards Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, rookie Beckett Sennecke and LaCombe, who each set NHL career highs in points.