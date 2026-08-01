NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Anaheim Ducks, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks
McQueen, Luneau could earn NHL roster spots this season
© Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Roger McQueen, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Providence (NCAA): 36 GP, 11-16-27; San Diego (AHL): 7 GP, 1-2-3
McQueen (6-foot-5, 197 pounds) played seven regular-season games with San Diego in the American Hockey League last season and two games in the AHL playoffs after he signed an entry-level contract April 18 following his freshman season at Providence. The 19-year-old will have a shot to make the Ducks out of training camp, but if not will start the season in the AHL and likely make his NHL debut later this season.
"He can skate well, he moves the puck well, reads the ice very well," said Dave Manson, a San Diego assistant coach last season who was named head coach July 20. "I was really surprised with him. I know the importance of this summer for him, and he's a very focused young man, so I look forward to seeing him here this fall at camp."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Tristan Luneau, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 53 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Anaheim (NHL): 1 GP, 1-0-1; San Diego (AHL): 70 GP, 10-31-41
Luneau (6-1, 211) has played 14 NHL games the past three seasons but will get his shot to be a regular this season. With the Ducks having lost four regular defensemen from last season (Jacob Trouba, Radko Gudas, Olen Zellweger, John Carlson), the 22-year-old should make an impact with the Ducks this season, and general manager Pat Verbeek said he is expected to make the team out of camp.
"Tristan has a high ceiling. I would say he can eat a lot of minutes," Manson said. "He's got some offensive upside. He can defend. I was real impressed when he went up to the NHL to the Ducks and played the game in Nashville (April 16 last season). He played very well. He kept it simple, and he just moved the puck, which he played to his strengths."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Stian Solberg, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: San Diego (AHL): 71 GP, 12-12-24
Solberg (6-2, 207) spent last season, his first full-time in North America, with San Diego and may remain there to start this season. But it would not be surprising if he makes his NHL debut at some point in 2026-27; the 20-year-old will be in competition for one of the final defenseman spots during training camp.
"Stian Solberg is a young defender and his year got better as it went on," Manson said. "He has to have a good summer to give himself the best opportunity come the fall."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Nikita Klepov, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 15 pick in 2026 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Saginaw (OHL): 67 GP, 37-60-97
Klepov (6-foot, 180) signed his entry-level contract July 25 and will forgo his commitment to Michigan State University. That means he either will begin the season with the Ducks or be returned to Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League as the 18-year-old is not old enough to play in the AHL this season.
"The upside is just there. It's a short window that we got to watch him, so we'll see what happens when he comes back and he's a little bit more comfortable," Manson said. "Then we'll start to see what he can bring and what he can do. We do have the rookie tournament coming up, so that'll be a good indication of where he's at and again, more opportunity for him to get comfortable."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Tyson Hinds, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 76 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Anaheim (NHL): 6 GP, 0-0-0; San Diego (AHL): 62 GP, 5-14-19
Hinds (6-3, 201) got valuable experience last season, playing in six regular-season games down the stretch and nine Stanley Cup Playoff games. He had one assist in 11:01 of ice time during the postseason. Like Luneau, the fact that the 23-year-old already has some NHL games under his belt should help him push for a roster spot during training camp.
"Tyson had a good year for us," Manson said of Hinds' time in the AHL. "Kind of up and down, and then around Christmas time his play just solidified, he figured it out, and he was a call-up to the Ducks and played very well for them."
Projected NHL arrival: This season