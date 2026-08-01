Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks 

1. Roger McQueen, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Providence (NCAA): 36 GP, 11-16-27; San Diego (AHL): 7 GP, 1-2-3

McQueen (6-foot-5, 197 pounds) played seven regular-season games with San Diego in the American Hockey League last season and two games in the AHL playoffs after he signed an entry-level contract April 18 following his freshman season at Providence. The 19-year-old will have a shot to make the Ducks out of training camp, but if not will start the season in the AHL and likely make his NHL debut later this season.

"He can skate well, he moves the puck well, reads the ice very well," said Dave Manson, a San Diego assistant coach last season who was named head coach July 20. "I was really surprised with him. I know the importance of this summer for him, and he's a very focused young man, so I look forward to seeing him here this fall at camp."

Projected NHL arrival: This season