NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Anaheim Ducks.
3 questions facing Anaheim Ducks
Handling Carlsson's contract, potential captain among unknowns
© Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images
1. How will Leo Carlsson's contract affect the Ducks moving forward?
After forward Leo Carlsson signed a five-year, $90 million offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 3 that was matched by the Ducks on July 9, Anaheim is somewhat strapped with his $18 million average annual salary cap charge. How will that factor into their future plans and contracts, including signing restricted free agent forward Cutter Gauthier? The 22-year-old led the Ducks with 41 goals and 69 points last season and is a player they can't afford to be without heading into the season.
"I think that the nice part is we've drafted well, and we have more support coming up underneath from the players that we have currently on our roster," general manager Pat Verbeek said July 9. "Certainly, you're going to have to look for different ways how to build the team and I think that I'm not really too concerned about it, because ultimately you have your core players and you have to build around them. And we will find those players that can kind of fit the contracts and the talent to go with them, so I'm not worried about it at all.
"The intention is to get Cutter signed. I think that obviously, wherever Cutter comes in (salary-wise), I'm going to have some work to do to make sure that we can fit everyone in. I've got two-and-a-half months to figure that out, and we'll go through that process for the rest of the summer."
2. Who will step up on defense after losing four starters from last season?
The Ducks were a surprise team last season, not only by qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs but by winning a round, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games in the second round. They lost four regular defensemen from last season, trading pending unrestricted free agents Radko Gudas (Florida Panthers) and John Carlson (Carolina Hurricanes), and pending restricted free agent Olen Zellweger (Buffalo Sabres) in June. Then on July 1, Jacob Trouba signed a four-year contract with the San Jose Sharks, leaving the Ducks with holes to fill on defense.
Prospects such as Tristan Luneau (14 NHL games), Tyson Hinds (six NHL games) and Stian Solberg likely will be counted on this season.
"I think obviously the young guys are newer to the game and stuff, but they have some good experience too, and are amazing players as well," defenseman Jackson LaCombe said. "So we're excited to get going and it's going be awesome."
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3. Will they name a captain prior to the season?
Gudas, who was traded to the Panthers on June 29, had been captain the past two seasons. Anaheim had five players serve as an alternate captain throughout last season, including three who still are with the team (LaCombe, Carlsson, forward Alex Killorn). But is there a need to enter the season with a captain?
"I think we have so many leaders in there and so many guys that are vocal and lead by example," LaCombe said. "I don't think there's any rush to do anything there. I think everyone does a great job at that, and that's kind of where we're at."