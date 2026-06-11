Expansion of NHL STREET to be spotlighted at 2026 Draft

NEW YORK -- In recognition of International Day of Play, the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced the continued expansion of NHL STREET, the League’s initiative to bring fun, accessible street hockey experiences to more kids and families across North America.

Delivered through Club-led programming, community leagues, school-based play, parks and recreation partnerships and marquee events, NHL STREET helps young people build confidence, connection, and a lasting love of the game.

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Supported by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund (IGF), NHL STREET aligns growth efforts of the NHL and NHLPA across all 32 Clubs, schools and educators, national youth-serving organizations, governing bodies, and community partners to help reduce barriers to participation. The initiative creates new opportunities for youth and families to experience the game through interactive programming, fostering a deeper, long-term connection to hockey.

Two marquee events will spotlight NHL STREET in the coming months: an activation at the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26–27, where participants of all ages can pick up a stick and test their hockey skills, and NHL STREET Harbour Fest in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which will debut in September. More information on both events will be announced soon.

“Through NHL STREET, we’re meeting kids where they are—at school, in their neighborhoods, at community centers, and at NHL events—giving them fun, welcoming ways to learn the game,” said Jeff Scott, NHL Group Vice President of Community Development and Industry Growth. “By collaborating with Clubs and trusted community partners, we’re expanding access and building sustainable pathways that connect play to lifelong fandom.”

NHL STREET’s expansion reflects its evolution into a flexible, Club-forward platform that supports local needs and advances Leaguewide growth goals. Key areas of focus include:

NHL Clubs and League platforms: Giving Clubs flexibility to integrate NHL STREET into existing and new ball hockey and street hockey efforts through schools, parks and recreation departments, youth organizations, and independent operators, while sharing local success stories, operator development, and program impact across stakeholder channels.

Schools and Education: Expanding school-based play through standards-aligned curriculum resources and educator engagement, including the recent partnership with SHAPE America, while creating pathways to after-school programs and community leagues. Last week, the NHL STREET Equipment Grant Program closed after receiving applications from more than 400 schools seeking starter kits to launch NHL STREET programs.

National Youth and Community Organizations: Working with partners such as YMCAs and parks and recreation associations to expand local program delivery and connect more neighborhoods to NHL STREET.

Governing Bodies: Continuing dialogue with ball hockey organizations to support credibility, grassroots reach and event-based pathways that connect local play to larger participation opportunities.

NHL Tentpole Events and Activations: Showcasing NHL STREET through high-energy, on-site experiences at the NHL’s signature events to reach families and new fans, drive awareness and celebrate community impact.

NHL STREET has delivered in partnership with RCX Sports, league operator onboarding, support, program resources and infrastructure. Through collaborations across sport, education, and community development, NHL STREET continues to grow in ways that are affordable, easy to implement, and welcoming to first-time players. The initiative is also supported by NHL partners Jersey Mike’s in the U.S. and BODYARMOR Sports Drink in North America.

Throughout the coming year, NHL STREET will spotlight milestones and local activations across League and Club channels.