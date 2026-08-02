Suvanto enjoys physicality, wants ‘to be big and mean’ for Capitals

In a video of the interview the Capitals posted on X after selecting Suvanto with the No. 18 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, amateur scout A.J. Toews asked the 6-foot-3, 207-pound forward if he enjoys the physical part of the game.

“Yeah, (it makes me) really happy,” Suvanto replied. “I think I noticed it a few years back that I’m a big, strong guy and I can use it as a strength. All of you know that playing hockey against the big guy who (plays physically), it makes you feel uncomfortable. So, I want to be that guy.

“I want to be big and mean.”

Suvanto won’t turn 18 until Sept. 3, so he might continue to grow and plans to work off the ice to get stronger.

“Just get more muscles,” the Turku, Finland, native said at the Capitals’ development camp earlier this month. “It just helps a lot in the battles. I like to finish hits, so probably that's one thing. I'm trying to also maybe utilize it in an NHL rink too.

“I’m only 17 still, so probably just get more strength and utilize more.”

Suvanto’s size and attitude toward physicality fit well with the kind of heavy team Washington wants to be. The Capitals’ current roster includes eight forwards 6-3 or taller: Alex Ovechkin (6-3, 238), Tom Wilson (6-4, 225), Alex Tuch (6-4, 219), Dylan Strome (6-4, 200), Aliaksei Protas (6-6, 250), Ilya Protas (6-6, 225), Pierre-Luc Dubois (6-4, 220) and Josh Dunne (6-4, 208).

Suvanto said he’s watched Wilson, the Washington forward who probably best embodies being big and mean, “quite a bit.”

“He's a great player, but he's maybe too tough for me,” Suvanto said.

Suvanto believes he’s most effective, though, when he utilizes his size and strength to his advantage.

“I'm one of the biggest guys my age, so usually that's a strength that can make the difference in my style of hockey,” he said. “Just started using that and then noticed that the players don’t like to play against me sometimes.”

Suvanto’s size and physicality were among the things the Capitals liked about him, but he also filled an organizational need. Assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said they envision him “being a second-line center for us in the near future.”

Suvanto, who was No. 3 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 games last season playing against men with Tappara in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland. His 11 points were the most by a player 17 or younger playing in Liiga.