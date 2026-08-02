ARLINGTON, Va. -- Oliver Suvanto gave the Washington Capitals an idea of the kind of player he wants to be during his interview at the NHL Draft Combine last month.
Suvanto enjoys physicality, wants ‘to be big and mean’ for Capitals
17-year-old forward prospect was No. 18 pick in 2026 Draft, utilizes size, strength to his advantage
© Joe Hrycych/Getty Images
In a video of the interview the Capitals posted on X after selecting Suvanto with the No. 18 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, amateur scout A.J. Toews asked the 6-foot-3, 207-pound forward if he enjoys the physical part of the game.
“Yeah, (it makes me) really happy,” Suvanto replied. “I think I noticed it a few years back that I’m a big, strong guy and I can use it as a strength. All of you know that playing hockey against the big guy who (plays physically), it makes you feel uncomfortable. So, I want to be that guy.
“I want to be big and mean.”
Suvanto won’t turn 18 until Sept. 3, so he might continue to grow and plans to work off the ice to get stronger.
“Just get more muscles,” the Turku, Finland, native said at the Capitals’ development camp earlier this month. “It just helps a lot in the battles. I like to finish hits, so probably that's one thing. I'm trying to also maybe utilize it in an NHL rink too.
“I’m only 17 still, so probably just get more strength and utilize more.”
Suvanto’s size and attitude toward physicality fit well with the kind of heavy team Washington wants to be. The Capitals’ current roster includes eight forwards 6-3 or taller: Alex Ovechkin (6-3, 238), Tom Wilson (6-4, 225), Alex Tuch (6-4, 219), Dylan Strome (6-4, 200), Aliaksei Protas (6-6, 250), Ilya Protas (6-6, 225), Pierre-Luc Dubois (6-4, 220) and Josh Dunne (6-4, 208).
Suvanto said he’s watched Wilson, the Washington forward who probably best embodies being big and mean, “quite a bit.”
“He's a great player, but he's maybe too tough for me,” Suvanto said.
Suvanto believes he’s most effective, though, when he utilizes his size and strength to his advantage.
“I'm one of the biggest guys my age, so usually that's a strength that can make the difference in my style of hockey,” he said. “Just started using that and then noticed that the players don’t like to play against me sometimes.”
Suvanto’s size and physicality were among the things the Capitals liked about him, but he also filled an organizational need. Assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said they envision him “being a second-line center for us in the near future.”
Suvanto, who was No. 3 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters, had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 48 games last season playing against men with Tappara in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland. His 11 points were the most by a player 17 or younger playing in Liiga.
© Courtesy: Tappara
Suvanto also helped Finland reach the bronze medal game at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship by scoring two goals in seven games and had three points (one goal, two assists) in five games at the 2026 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He was a selected as a top-three player for Finland at each tournament.
“He played most of the (Liiga) as a left-winger, but within his age group he was a center,” Mahoney said. “So, he's a true center but also showed that versatility of being able to play on the wing. So, that combination of his skating, his size, his character (was attractive). He's a very smart, intelligent player also.”
Evaluating Suvanto for NHL.com last month, NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen called him “the most complete and mature 17-year-old center seen in Liiga since Aleksander Barkov.”
As Mahoney noted, being likened to Barkov, a three-time winner of the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Florida Panthers “is quite a comparison.”
“We're just happy to be able to pick him,” Mahoney said. “We've always taken the best player that's been available to us. I do think, though, that it's fortunate when you are able to get players that are strong up the middle, which he is in the center position. So, really pleased with being able to do that, especially with some size and strength and the hockey sense that he has.”
Suvanto acknowledged he needs to continue to grow the offensive side of his game, which he will likely continue to do in Liiga this season. He is under contract with Tappara for one more season and then could possibly make the move to North America after that to continue his development.
Attending development camp at the Capitals’ practice facility gave him a small taste of the NHL life he hopes to have ahead of him.
“You look at the rink, look at the locker rooms, it's just amazing,” he said. “Couldn't believe that it was possible to be in this kind of organization. Just honored to be here and just having fun.”
NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report