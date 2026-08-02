2026 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 7

WINDSOR, Ontario -- Jack Ivankovic already was excited to be part of Canada's team for the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Ivankovic (5-foot-11, 172 pounds), a Nashville Predators goalie prospect, got to be around Jet Greaves (6-foot, 188) of the Columbus Blue Jackets, a goalie he watches closely because of their similar sizes, and to learn from NHL veterans like John Tavares and Ryan O'Reilly

Then Sidney Crosby entered the chat.

"We didn't know if he was going to come or not, and then he got added to the team group chat, and I was kind of in shock," Ivankovic said. "The first thing came in, said hi to everyone. Just such a good person, such a normal guy. I actually had him on my mask, so it was a little funny when I showed it to him playing on the same team.

"Just the way he carries himself on and off the ice, the way guys kind of lean for him for advice, and just the way he brings it every single night. He's the best player ever, I think."

He got an up-close look at Crosby on the ice during Worlds.

"We did a 1-on-1 skate together," the 19-year-old said. "So that was pretty cool. Learning how to read his release was a little tricky at first, but I think I got the hang of it by the end. ... It was fun getting to compete against him, battle for rebounds, and at the end play breakaways and just have fun together."

The fun carried into this week at the World Junior Summer Showcase, where he got to know his prospective future teammates for the 2027 World Juniors during practice and as the backup goalie for all three games, including a 7-2 loss against the United States on Saturday.

He started three games to help Canada win the bronze medal at the 2026 WJC, and also had a 2.15 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in 35 games as a freshman at the University of Michigan last season. Add that to his Worlds experience, and Ivankovic is excited for what's to come this season.

"I feel like I've gotten a lot of confidence," he said. "I've been super grateful to put this jersey on. It's going to be my eighth time now, and it's unbelievable every time I put it on. ... I think bringing it to this tournament, this camp, bringing it into my season, and then wherever it goes after that, I think I'm still going to be me. I'm still going to have fun, whatever I do. But it gives me that little boost that I'm able to play at that NHL level right now, and just confident about everything."

Lawrence happy anywhere on the ice

Tynan Lawrence alternated between center and the wing during the WJSS, and the St. Louis Blues forward prospect said he's willing to play wherever the coaches need him if it means he's on Canada's World Junior team.

"I don't think it makes too much of a difference," he said. "I think playing with good players and being able to adapt to certain situations and different positions is a good thing to have as you get older and (reach) higher levels. There's going to be top centers on the team so being able to have that ability to move to the wing and still be productive, I think that's a good thing to have."

The 17-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Sweden on Wednesday playing right wing on a line with center Jimmy Lombardi (Los Angeles Kings) and left wing Tyler Hopkins (Toronto Maple Leafs). He did not have a point in a 5-3 win against Finland on Thursday, when he played center with left wing Ethan Czata (Tampa Bay Lightning) and right wing Cameron Schmidt (Dallas Stars). As the 13th forward in Canada's 7-2 loss Saturday, he alternated between both spots and saw time on the penalty kill.

"He's a guy who skates well," Canada coach Misha Donskov said. "He's got a lot of confidence in his game, a little bit of swagger, good puck skills. I liked him in the middle of the ice (Thursday). I didn't mind him (Wednesday) on the wing either.

"That's part of this. It's an evaluation camp, so wanted to see what he looks like in the middle of the ice. The other day we had him on the wing, so just a good evaluation for us to see him in a different spot."

Gustafsson making impact for Sweden

Malte Gustafsson understands what he needs to do to earn a spot with Sweden for the 2027 World Juniors, and eventually with the New York Islanders, who selected the defenseman with the No. 13 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft.

"Put on some muscles," the 18-year-old said. "Been working on that this summer. Also working on my offensive game. I think it's gotten better, but still has room for improvement."

Gustafsson (6-4, 200), who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on July 14, will try to meet those goals playing this season for HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League. Last season he played at the under-18 and under-20 levels, and had three assists and averaged 11:02 of ice time in 27 SHL games. He should have a full-time role in the top league this season.

He also likely will have a top-four role for Sweden at the World Juniors. His maturity and skill already has impressed coach Magnus Havelid.

"He's so young, but I think he's a professional," Havelid said. "He's focused. He looks at himself in the mirror first before he talks to someone else or complains to someone else. I think he has a good picture of his strengths and what he needs to work on. ... When you see a guy like him, he's focused on the right things. Every practice is a good chance for him to learn something new and be a little bit better, step by step. That's I think one of the keys."

Svensk's skating makes him standout for Finland

With Finland leaving several of its top players home for the World Junior Summer Showcase, it opened opportunities for other players, and defenseman Vertti Svensk was one who stepped up.

The 18-year-old, selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (No. 145) of the 2026 draft, didn't have a point in five games here but impressed with his skating and hockey IQ.

"His skating, that is the foundation for his game," Finland coach Ville Mantymaa said. "I think he's smarter and smarter with the game all the time. When you have so good skills to skate, you have to learn how you take the rhythm for the game."

Svensk made his debut last season with SaiPa in Liiga, Finland's top league, with one assist and 8:28 of ice time in 18 games. He's hoping for a top-four spot there this season, and using a strong start there to make Finland's WJC team.

"I want to make the men's team in SaiPa and get good minutes in there and get better every day," he said. "I can bring the puck up and play with the puck in the offensive zone. And of course, I think I can play also hard in the defensive zone with my skating and defend with the stick."

If he doesn't get the ice time he needs, Svensk has the option of joining Saint John in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, which selected him in the second round (No. 66) of the 2026 CHL Import Draft.

"First plan is to stay in Finland because I got the contract in the men's team," he said. "I'll try to get in the top-six defense, top-four defense in that team, and if I don't make it, then it's a really good opportunity to come here if I don't get a good amount minutes in the men's team."