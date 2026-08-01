NHL Network Top 20 wings entering 2026-27: 5 questions

Will Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov remain No. 1 on the 2026-27 edition of the list?

This should be as close to a slam dunk as it gets. Upon further review, the Tampa Bay Lightning superstar improved in almost every statistical category in 2025-26 from the previous season, increasing his production in goals (37 to 44), assists (84 to 86) and points (121 to 130) on his way to being awarded the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. It’s the second time he’s won that prestigious award, the previous one coming in 2018-19. Of note: the next closest winger to the 33-year-old in terms of points last season was the Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak, who had 30 fewer with 100 (29 goals, 71 assists). -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Which under-21 winger is closest to breaking into this group this season?

It’s a tough call for me between Ivan Demidov of the Canadiens or Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks, but I’m going with Demidov. The 20-year-old right wing finished second last season to New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer for the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the League’s top rookie (Sennecke was third). Demidov was outstanding with 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. He’s one of several young players who are very productive for the Canadiens and, as such, he doesn’t have to pull the bulk of the weight for the franchise. He just has to be him, and that’s pretty darn good as it is. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer