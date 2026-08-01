NHL Network Top 20 wings entering 2026-27: 5 questions

NHL Network will unveil its list of Top 20 wings for the 2026-27 season Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.
Before the Network reveals its picks, which were voted on by members of the Network, media and NHL.com, we take a look at possible additions, changes from last year’s top 20, answering five pressing questions in the process.
As a refresher, here were the Top 20 wings last season:
20. Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings; 19. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild; 18. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators; 17. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals; 16. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars; 15. Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth; 14. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators; 13. Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning; 12. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils; 11. Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning; 10. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers; 9. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets; 8. Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers; 7. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers; 6. William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs; 5. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights; 4. Mikko Rantanen, Dallas Stars; 3. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild; 2. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins; 1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning.